BYRON YORK: The Democratic cave begins

That is what Pelosi is doing. But, of course, taking the win is actually a cave for Pelosi in the sense that she vowed not to do it this way and has now surrendered to the so-called moderates in her party — and to common sense. So now, when the House passes the bill and Biden signs it, Democrats can go back to fighting among themselves about the $3.5 trillion.

Before that, though, Congress has to pass a bill to keep the government funded, and then, after that, a bill to raise the nation’s debt ceiling. That’s where Pelosi (and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer) face some tough choices.

Remember the government shutdown of 2018? In polling, more Americans blamed Republicans for the spending impasse than blamed Democrats. Now, things are different. A new Politico-Morning Consult poll shows that if there is a government shutdown, more of those surveyed will blame Democrats more than Republicans. Thirty-two percent of the registered voters polled say they will blame Democrats more than the GOP, while 24% say they will blame Republicans more than Democrats. (Another 36% say they will blame both parties equally.)

Back in 2018, 41% of those surveyed in another Politico-Morning Consult poll said they would blame Republicans for a government shutdown, versus 36% who blamed Democrats.