BYRON YORK: Why the Cuomo case drives Republicans crazy

Things are looking worse by the hour for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Recently, a fourth, and then a fifth, woman came forward to accuse him of inappropriate behavior. At that point, Cuomo's support among top Democrats in New York began to crumble -- apparently some were OK with three accusers, but not with four or five.

First, the leader of the New York State Senate, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, demanded the governor's resignation. "We need to govern without daily distraction," Stewart-Cousins said. "Gov. Cuomo must resign." Then the leader of the State Assembly, Carl Heastie, suggested Cuomo should quit when he said the governor should "seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York."

Cuomo had a simple answer: No. "I'm not going to resign because of allegations," Cuomo said in response to Stewart-Cousins and Heastie, who are, of course, both Democrats. "There is no way I resign."

And who is going to make him? It's unclear what kind of pressure would force Cuomo out. If he resists the conventional kind -- politicians of his own party calling on him to quit -- then the legislature can remove him. New York's impeachment process is roughly similar to the impeachment process for the president of the United States laid out in the Constitution. Like a federal impeachment, removing Cuomo would be an arduous task.