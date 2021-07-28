Handling of pandemic is Biden's high mark

President Joe Biden recently passed his 6-month mark in the White House. It might end up being the high-water mark of his presidency.

Biden’s job approval rating is positive, about 52% in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. That is, of course, higher than the ratings of Biden’s predecessor, President Donald Trump, who never exceeded 47% approval in the RCP average, but it is lower than President Barack Obama, who stood at about 56% at this time in his presidency.

What is striking about Biden’s rating is that it is based largely on the public’s approval of his handling of the COVID pandemic. There is a large disparity between voters’ view of Biden’s performance on COVID and their view of his handling of everything else.

For example, in a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, Biden had a 63% approval rating for his handling of the pandemic. His approval rating for handling the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border was 37%. His approval rating for handling crime was 39%.

Biden’s numbers were somewhat higher for his performance on the economy, the environment and racial inequality, but they’re still 10 or more points below his approval for handling COVID. And, of course, his big legislative accomplishment so far is a massive spending bill that he sold to the public as a “COVID relief” bill.