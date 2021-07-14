Democratic voters got the message. In an October 2020 Kaiser Family Foundation poll, respondents were asked, “How worried are you, if at all, that the [Food and Drug Administration] will rush to approve a coronavirus vaccine without making sure that it is safe and effective, due to political pressure from President Trump and the White House?” Among Democrats, 86% said they were very or somewhat worried, versus 29% of Republicans.

A few days after the election in November, the polling organization YouGov reported, “Democrats are 30 points more likely than Republicans to be worried about the speed of vaccine development (90% vs. 60%). Democrats’ concern about the eventual vaccine’s safety has increased steadily from 79% in mid-July — when the United States hit its prior high of coronavirus cases — to 90% in recent weeks.”

Although other polls indicated that Democrats were, overall, a bit more likely than Republicans to say they would get the vaccine quickly upon release, the fact was, Democratic leaders had encouraged skepticism when skepticism was politically beneficial — during the campaign. After Biden’s victory, Democrats fully embraced the vaccine — the very same vaccine developed under the Trump Operation Warp Speed program — and mounted a help-is-on-the-way public relations campaign.