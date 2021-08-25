Stranded in the White House

Doocy then asked if the official White House position was that "There are no Americans stranded."

"I'm just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan," Psaki said, "when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home. We are going to bring them home."

Just for the record: There is some number, likely thousands, of Americans who want to get out of Afghanistan but who cannot safely travel through the country, much less get through Taliban lines around the Kabul airport. They are stranded. Hundreds of news reports in the past week have made reference to that simple fact.

Three examples, in addition to the New York Times' story quoted above: Yesterday, The Washington Post reported that "The Pentagon said U.S. troops had made multiple sorties beyond the airport to reach stranded Americans." Last week, CNN's Wolf Blitzer said: "Thousands of Americans remain stranded in [Afghanistan] right now." And at the same time, CBS News reported, "Thousands of Americans are stranded."

At the Pentagon on Saturday, a reporter asked Kirby whether helicopter missions "may be a way that other Americans who are still stranded might be able to get to the airport." Kirby did not object to the use of "stranded." Instead, he simply said he would not discuss future operations.