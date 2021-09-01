The ugly end we all saw coming

At 9:05 Monday night, State Department spokesman Ned Price issued a plaintive message to the new rulers of Afghanistan. “The Taliban needs to meet its commitments and obligations in Afghanistan,” Price tweeted. Those commitments and obligations include respecting freedom of travel, safeguarding the “basic rights of the people,” engaging in counterterrorism, “not carrying out reprisal violence against those who stayed” in Afghanistan and “forming an inclusive government.”

Who is Price kidding? Here is a quick answer: No, the Taliban is not going to do those things.

The more immediate question is: What about the Americans still in Afghanistan after the last U.S. plane left Kabul? “We believe there are still a small number of Americans — under 200 and likely closer to 100 — who remain in Afghanistan and want to leave,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Monday night. Blinken would never have said it this way, but those Americans are now pretty much stuck.

That is an end President Joe Biden specifically pledged would not happen. “If there’s American citizens left, we’re gonna stay to get them all out,” he told ABC News on Aug. 19.