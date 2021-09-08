Two questions about Afghan refugees

The questions go beyond allegations of ties to terrorism. A more basic question is whether those evacuated from Afghanistan actually helped the United States in the 20-year war in Afghanistan. The U.S. priority list was always citizens first, followed by those who assisted American forces during the war. Other Afghans who did not aid the United States, even if they have a legitimate fear of Taliban rule, are not near the top of the list.

The most important point is that, given the frenzied evacuation, U.S. officials do not really know who they have airlifted out of Afghanistan. Look at this recent account in The Washington Post, quoting an Afghan named Mustafa who had helped U.S. forces and got onto an American plane:

"Many [of those on board] had minimal identification and did not appear to have worked closely with the United States as [Mustafa] had, serving as a translator and analyst," the Post reported. "They were 'just people,' Mustafa said, who took advantage of the disorderly evacuation to flee their turbulent country. 'Nobody knows who was the good guy and who was the bad guy getting into the plane,' said Mustafa ... 'It's a risky thing that I believe happened.'"

So bottom line, it will not be — or at least it should not be — easy for the Joe Biden White House to turn the page from Afghanistan. Of course they want to talk about the president's agenda. But the Afghan evacuation happened, and now some U.S. citizens remain stranded in Afghanistan, while thousands of insufficiently vetted Afghans are arriving in the United States, courtesy of the administration. No president can walk away from that.

Byron York is a political correspondent.