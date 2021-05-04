Coal workers union doesn't always represent coal worker values

Had you not really followed the decline of UMWA membership over the decades and were sitting at home watching the news reports and thought, "Oh, wow, the coal miners are now backing Biden's 'climate-justice' infrastructure package; maybe it is not that bad," you were misled.

Morecraft said there's another component of the story many people might miss. When deals like this are struck, or union bosses look the other way when the party they support hurts their jobs, he says it shows how the people who negotiate these deals are entrenched within this administration.

Morecraft does not fit any of the stereotypes of coal miners that our cultural curators in the news, government or Hollywood like to cast. He is a college-educated former history teacher who coached both high school football and basketball until he was laid off from his teaching jobs.

"I was kind of down on my luck, with students and a young family," he said. "Working at the mine was my only way out because there are not too many jobs around here other than coal mining, which is now providing me with a life that I never would have had."