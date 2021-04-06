SALENA ZITO: He was homeless but died with dignity

“As peculiar as it sounds, oftentimes, there isn’t a specific cause that led to homelessness but a series of situations in a person’s life that has put them on the wrong road in life,” said Andrea.McCain also found himself on the wrong side of the law when he attempted to rob a home in the dead of the night. He was charged with numerous infractions, including reckless endangerment with a weapon — his intended victim took the knife from him — and he pleaded guilty to two of the charges and was eventually released from commitment.

McCain never told David or Andrea or any of the staff who lovingly cared for him at the end why his life went sideways. The family he had lost touch with found him through the Facebook fundraising post. Family members told the Zilers he was always welcome home and that no incident had ever happened to separate him from his nieces and nephews. He had just drifted away.

The good news, said David, was that his family came and sat with him and visited before he died.

Ziler said last year that the homeless shelter provided nearly 80,000 meals to those in need. It currently houses 55 people, with an additional 20 in their cold-weather shelter at the Union Rescue Mission, a faith-based organization that does not take government money but instead relies on small donations to house and serve the homeless.