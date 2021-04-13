SALENA ZITO: The Day Lake Conemaugh destroyed Johnstown

On that morning of May 31, club officials were frantic. They understood the 2-mile-long, 1-mile-deep lake was at its breaking point. “By 3 in the afternoon, those that had gathered to try to stop the inevitable watched in horror as the dam gave way,” Bosley said.

It is said that it hit the town and its people with the force of Niagara Falls.

“Most people only heard it coming,” Bosley said. “Those who saw it and lived described it as a rolling mountain of dirt and trees, building over 40 feet high.”

A life-sized diorama of that wall of debris is the first thing that greets those entering the visitors center, which overlooks the completely intact Unger home. In addition to the wealth of artifacts and scale dioramas, visitors can feast their eyes on a gripping film called “Black Friday,” which leaves the viewer feeling as if he or she were in Johnstown when the flood hit.

Across what was once Lake Conemaugh, the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club remarkably still stands. So do the elaborate and ornate cottages once owned by industrial America’s famed robber barons. The National Park Service has purchased the club and several of the homes and is painstakingly restoring them.

It is well worth the visit.