The Everett Railroad brings back the magic of the steam engine

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. — If you were the president of a railroad 100 years ago, you were kind of a big deal. Yet when Alan Maples became president of the Everett Railroad Company in 1983, a purchase that made him the youngest person in the history of the industry to hold that title, the Alabama native knew full well he would not wield the prominence, power and influence the title once held.

Maples shrugs, smiles and admits that a few people, including his parents, thought he was a bit daft when he said his career goal was to run a railroad — at the very time the industry was on its knees.

In fairness, lots of children want to run railroads when they first catch sight of a train chugging along the highway and hear the long-long-short-long rhythm of the whistle in the distance.

“I grew up in Bethesda, Maryland,” Maples said. “There was a railroad track a few blocks from our house, and I had a model train as a kid. Now, my brother grew up in the same house, and he could care less about trains, so I don’t know what the magic is, but it’s something I’ve loved all my life.”

At 21, with some help from his parents and the college fund they had saved for him that he never used, he bought the Everett Railroad, which is not something that someone who isn’t a robber baron traditionally does.