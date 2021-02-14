MY WORD: Your position on Rep. Good was 'sidesplitting'

By Larry Barton

Your editorial (“OUR VIEW: Please resign, Rep. Good,” Jan. 9) was hilarious. You should consider writing slapstick. You sincerely reason U.S. Rep. Bob Good should resign because he had the moxie to represent the wishes of the citizens that elected him? Hilarious!

Politicians voting the best interest of their constituents is a rare phenomenon in D.C. and, from your editorial, an act that appears to conflict the ever-fluctuating liberal definition of “democracy.” Hopefully, before being deprived the God-given right to have and express an opinion that conflicts with Democrat orthodoxy, I will be granted clearance to express my view. I’ll get back to why Bob Good’s constituents will always doubt the Electoral College’s confirmation of Joe Biden as president.

Though sidesplitting, your entire editorial is incontrovertible evidence that you have either been marooned on some distant planet, or the editorial was tactfully contrived from Rule No. 2 of the Democrat Play Book. That is, “Accuse your opponent of what you are guilty of.”