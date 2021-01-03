Roll up your sleeve and do your part to turn the tide

As 2020 drew to a close, it left behind a trail of bitter memories impacting each one of us in deeply personal ways.
For nearly a year, our nation, and the collective world, have endured this horrific virus and its direct and indirect consequences. Yet in spite of this “wrecking ball” of a year, marked with human suffering, economic fallout, a divisive political battle and natural disasters, Americans have also witnessed and contributed to acts of courage, fortitude and selflessness while simultaneously re-igniting our steadfast spirit of ingenuity and community.
While the year may have underscored that which divides us in America, we must reflect, instead, on what unites us. We applaud health care professionals, first responders and essential business workers who have posted up on the front lines, selflessly risking their own lives, to save ours and maintain “normalcy” by ensuring that basic services continue. Volunteers have without hesitation, stepped up for those in need, many of whom were themselves struck by disaster, make us proud and touch our hearts. This embodies what we do as Americans. We answer the call.
Since World War II, America has assumed the role as leader of the free world. Though we have, on occasion, shown cracks in our collective resolve, this year reminds us more than ever of the resilient nature of the American soul. It is in the face of adversity that we shine our brightest! During these moments we cast aside our individual differences, together facing our adversary with little regard for self. We are a nation of fiercely independent thinkers and proud individualists who can battle like siblings, yet when our life and liberty is threatened, we stand together ... as Americans. It is that steadfast spirit which sets us apart and carries us through historic challenges. Tumultuous times mark moments in history when danger and opportunity collide — today we are living in one such moment.
As a concerned citizen who loves our country, a businessperson who has experienced the economic fallout of this nemesis virus and a physician in this community for more than 30 years and as a principal investigator in clinical research, I feel compelled to express my dismay by the divisive dialogue that has created a hollow conflict between scientific advancement and our civil liberties. The great scourge of 2020 is now in our crosshairs — mankind’s weapon is within our grasp. With the release of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, the unwanted and deadly struggles that have transformed our lives overnight can be thwarted.
Economic and social recovery are on the horizon if we simply embrace our duty as citizens. As long as COVID-19 silently lives among us, America’s future and the ideals of our nation as a world leader are in peril. Do not underestimate the threat that this disease presents upon our nation and the liberties we all enjoy. Today we can certainly agree on the following:
- We no longer wish to witness our friends, family and neighbors succumb to illness.
- We are fatigued of the human disconnect of the last nine months.
- Our children are missing formative quality education and socialization essential to developing into productive and healthy members of our society.
- We all are exhausted of the misery of unemployment/underemployment.
- We shutter at the ongoing failure of small businesses that are the heartbeat and backbone of our communities. Though some struggle to hang on, if the condition does not change soon, they too will succumb.
- We must halt the rise of depression, suicide and other consequences of isolation, economic struggle and hopelessness.
- We cannot imagine this going on for another year or more nor endure the growing divisiveness it wreaks upon our citizens.
The development of an effective vaccine is nothing short of a miracle, and marks the defeat of the ongoing destructive force, COVID-19. Much like the American challenge of putting a man on the moon in the 1960s, the COVID-19 vaccine development is a shining display of human ingenuity and capability. While the m-RNA research that led to development of this vaccine has been in evolution for decades, it represents a significant leap forward in terms of safety, ease of development and cost. This research has implications in cancer treatment and will positively influence future vaccine development to our benefit. COVID-19 was a catalyst, accelerating scientific progress while also delivering us a weapon to beat back this threat to mankind.
No matter our politics, it is now time to display the collective might of the American people and annihilate mankind’s enemy. Our scientific and industrial institutions and our government rose to the occasion and delivered an effective vaccine. Now it is time for each of us to do our part to show the entire world that the people of the United States of America are truly fearless beacons of hope and solidarity to the world. We have an obligation to one another as Americans to crush this biological villain, not simply for personal safety, but for the health of our nation and the entire world.
Many are confused and hesitant regarding the vaccine which in many ways is a consequence of the constant chatter of disinformation and sensationalism that has become the “noise” of our modern world. Yet every day we all unconsciously take on risk without thinking of it-risks for minimal gain or trivial purpose. Now, in the face of a deadly enemy, why do we hesitate when offered the opportunity to save the lives of ourselves, our loved ones and the lives of the citizens of our great nation and preserve our American way of life? The risks of vaccination are comparatively
Infinitesimal, especially when measured against the known menace of COVID-19. Also, the urgency of disease eradication cannot be overstated. The longer the virus is allowed to remain active the greater potential for consequential mutation and increased virulence.
The promise of a timely return to “normal” rests solely in the hands of all America’s citizens. This is a war, and every citizen in our great nation must take up arms in the form of a simple injection. If we are serious when we thank members of the military, our front-line health care or essential business workers, then it is our duty to participate in the vaccine administration (Operation Warp Speed). Timely participation in the vaccination program offers real hope to put an end to this horror by late summer. Should we hesitate, then we likely shall continue to witness the costly erosion of our nation and the spirit of our citizens.
Stepping up to receive the vaccine when it is made available to us is indeed a great privilege, but it is also nothing short of an act of patriotism.
How we act today will profoundly influence our lives in the future. While it is certainly our right as citizens to choose for ourselves, understand that this war is upon us all-it is larger than each individual. How we respond as a community, commonwealth and nation will determine our position in the world and the legacy we leave behind for our children and grandchildren.
“Roll up your sleeve” and do your part to turn the tide and win this war on behalf of all Americans. The coming months and year are critical to restore hope and promise. We will persevere. We will NOT retreat. Victory relies on our collective might. Fellow citizens, it is time unite and answer the call.
Hermann is an orthopedic surgeon practicing with Spectrum Medical for more than 30 years.
