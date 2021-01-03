Roll up your sleeve and do your part to turn the tide

The development of an effective vaccine is nothing short of a miracle, and marks the defeat of the ongoing destructive force, COVID-19. Much like the American challenge of putting a man on the moon in the 1960s, the COVID-19 vaccine development is a shining display of human ingenuity and capability. While the m-RNA research that led to development of this vaccine has been in evolution for decades, it represents a significant leap forward in terms of safety, ease of development and cost. This research has implications in cancer treatment and will positively influence future vaccine development to our benefit. COVID-19 was a catalyst, accelerating scientific progress while also delivering us a weapon to beat back this threat to mankind.

No matter our politics, it is now time to display the collective might of the American people and annihilate mankind’s enemy. Our scientific and industrial institutions and our government rose to the occasion and delivered an effective vaccine. Now it is time for each of us to do our part to show the entire world that the people of the United States of America are truly fearless beacons of hope and solidarity to the world. We have an obligation to one another as Americans to crush this biological villain, not simply for personal safety, but for the health of our nation and the entire world.