A non-Trump political 'cipher' who could give Democrats a run

We don’t know if Youngkin is the right candidate, but he’s not obviously the wrong one the way some other choices would have been. As for the right circumstances, here’s the danger for Democrats: With Trump out of office, Democrats don’t feel the same urgency. If turnout falls to “normal” levels for an off-year election, that helps Republicans. More left-leaning Democrats won’t feel as enthusiastic about a ticket led by an establishment figure like the pipeline-supporting McAuliffe; they might sit out. The Democratic establishment is pushing an all-Northern Virginia ticket, which might not play well downstate. Democrats might even be deprived of their diversity argument of fielding candidates “who look like Virginia” — in nominating Miyares for attorney general, the party just nominated the first Latino for statewide office and might field the most diverse ticket ever in Virginia and Democrats seem unlikely right now to match that. Another factor: How many voters are simply worn out by all the dizzying transformations that Virginia Democrats have wrought and simply want to hit the “pause” button for a while?