A piece of history we don't know

It could have begun with something as innocent as a stumble.

We don’t know why Sarah Page, the teenage elevator operator in a four-story building in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, screamed.

Some say the elevator didn’t stop level with the floors, and Dick Rowland, a teenage shoeshiner, simply tripped and grabbed Page’s arm to steady himself. Or perhaps it was something more nefarious – we’ll never know.

What we do know is that is that a clerk for Renberg’s Department Store heard Page’s scream, called the police, and the front-page headline the next morning in the Tulsa Tribune declared, in the language of the times, “Nab Negro for Attacking Girl in Elevator.”

By that night, Rowland was in jail, a mob of more than 2,000 white men intent on lynching him had gathered outside the courthouse, and some 75 Black men decided to arm themselves and go downtown to help deputies protect the courthouse.

Angry men with guns rarely lead to anything good, and this was no exception. According to a timeline compiled by the Tulsa World, a white man confronted a Black man in the crowd and apparently tried to seize his gun. A shot went off and, according to spectators, “all hell broke loose.”