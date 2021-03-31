ANOTHER VIEW: Opening day: Let's get a shot

Here’s some useful context: The United States had one of the highest infection rates in the world. But now it also has one of the highest vaccination rates. We’ve often drawn unfavorable comparisons with Canada, a country much like our own, except Canadians have complied with restrictions designed to slow the spread of the virus. As a result, its infection rates have been much lower than ours. Now, though, so are that country’s vaccination rates. Canada initially contracted with a Chinese company for vaccines, but then China blocked exports because it was unhappy with Canada for other reasons. The pandemic has taught Canada the importance of having a domestic pharmaceutical industry. That’s a lesson we might want to absorb for other economic sectors. In any case, Canada is now paying the price: Just 1.8% of Canadians have been fully vaccinated. The Blue Jays may not get home anytime soon.