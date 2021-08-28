'Biggest' concert needs protocols

How should we handle large events with lots of possibly infected people comingling unabated?

This is an increasingly imminent question because next month Pittsylvania County will host what is billed as the biggest event in its history.

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival is coming to Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs for four days starting Sept. 9, and some 50,000 people are expected to attend.

Think of the population of Danville plus another 25% gathering in typical concert fashion to hear more than 180 bands that will perform on six stages through Sept. 12. We don’t find the fact that Megadeath is one of the scheduled bands to be a comforting metaphor.

Yes, these bands would perform outdoors, but does that provide sufficient and responsible protection against spreading the virus, especially in gatherings where many young and perhaps unvaccinated people would attend?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has the positivity rate in Pittsylvania County of 26.55% – more than 1 out of every 4 – during the past 7 days. The danger of community spread – 5% is the barrier – is high.