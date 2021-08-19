Census shows how we change

The census numbers released last week are like a doctor confirming some diagnosis you already knew: Much of Southwest and Southside Virginia are suffering from population losses.
On the other hand, after a decade of estimates, projections and forecasts, now we have actual census numbers and these are the ones we’ll have to live with for the next decade. Here’s a rundown of what these census numbers tell us.
1. The 9th District and 5th District will have to grow in size. Every locality west of Montgomery County lost population. So did every locality along the North Carolina border west of Suffolk, and so did many of the counties bordering them to the north – the historic heart of Southside. None of this should come as a surprise but it should clarify a question we’ve been asking for a while now (and we’re not alone): Where should the 9th expand? There are really just three options and none of them are particularly appealing. They’re just unappealing in different ways. The 9th already goes up to Alleghany County; it could keep going in that direction, eating into the southern part of the Shenandoah Valley. That starts to create a weird-looking district. It may not be politically gerrymandered – a Republican district would be adding Republican localities – but it wouldn’t exactly be compact. The 9th could push into Southside; it already takes in part of Henry County. It could push up to add Franklin County or east into Pittsylvania County. Again, not particularly compact. Or the 9th, which already includes Salem and part of Roanoke County, could swallow more or maybe all of the Roanoke Valley. That would be compact, but and wouldn’t really change the political character of the district, but it would change the district’s character in other ways – by making a rural district more urban and suburban.
Whatever decision is made about the 9th will have implications for the 5th and 6th. Taking the Roanoke Valley out of the 6th would dramatically change that district. Taking some of Southside out of the 5th dooms any chance of creating a more Southside-focused district (such as by taking out Charlottesville and adding more territory to the east toward Petersburg and Suffolk). If anyone has strong feelings about any of these options, now would be the time to let Virginia’s new redistricting commission know.
2. Roanoke’s policies are validated. Roanoke’s population fell from 1980 to 2000, when it bottomed out at 94,911 residents. Now, in both the 2010 and 2020 censuses, it has grown and is now back over the 100,000 mark for the first time since 1980. This census counted 100,011. (You can bet lots of city officials and community leaders are happy those last 12 people filled out their census forms). This population growth would seem to validate the city’s policies under three different city managers – Darlene Burcham, Chris Morrill and now Bob Cowell. In short, push quality-of-life amenities (think greenways) and try to grow a new economy (think the medical school and that whole health research complex). City politics, which were quite contentious two decades ago, are now more somnolent and this is likely why. Generally candidates who identify with the status quo and the general direction of the city win; those who want a different direction lose.
3. Someday Montgomery County will be the biggest locality west of I-64. Just not yet. Montgomery County came in at 99,721 people. Montgomery’s growth rate is 5.6%, versus Roanoke’s 3.07%. If those rates continue, eventually Montgomery County will surpass Roanoke. It just hasn’t yet.
4. Franklin County has moved into a different era. From 1960 to the 2010 census, Franklin County was consistently growing – a combination of exurban growth pushing out of the Roanoke Valley and the growth of a brand new community around Smith Mountain Lake. During the 1970s, Franklin County was one of the fastest-growing localities in the state – posting a growth rate of 33.1%. In the decades since, Franklin still recorded double-digit growth in every census – 10.7% in 1990, 19.6% in 2000, 18.8% in 2020. Those days are gone. Census estimates the past few years said they were going; now we have proof. For the first time since the 1950 census (which reflected the war years of the ‘40s), Franklin County has lost population. Why? Demographics. The number of people moving into the county has slowed (and in some years reversed), and those already living in the county are aging out. That’s a polite way for saying they’re dying. Deaths outnumber births in Franklin County. Why has the county’s population in-flow turned into an out-flow? Without more data, we can’t quite say but if it’s like the rest of rural Virginia, it’s because young adults are leaving in search of better opportunities elsewhere. That’s why Franklin County’s policies in recent years have been things such as the Summit View business park, hoping to attract those better opportunities to the county.
5. There really are two Virginias. It’s not just that the urban crescent is growing and rural Virginia is shrinking, although there’s certain that. The way in which they’re growing apart is instructive, and potentially dangerous. Much of the nation’s population growth is from non-white groups. That’s not dangerous – only white supremacists would think it is. What’s potentially dangerous is how that non-white growth is unevenly concentrated. Fairfax County – the state’s biggest locality – is now a “majority minority” locality, meaning that no racial group has a majority. Whites now comprise 49.6% of the population there. Prince William County ranks as the 10th most diverse county in the nation. Meanwhile, much of Southwest Virginia remains among the least diverse. Dickenson County was 98.96% white in 2000, 98.8% white in 2010 and now 97.2% white in 2010. The trends – or lack thereof – are similar in other Southwest counties. Here’s why this seems worrisome. At a time when the United States is growing more diverse, it’s becoming more divided because that diversity is concentrated in some places and not in others. It’s hard enough for a rural area to understand an urban one, and vice versa. It would seem to be much harder if they look nothing like one another.
Sarah Palin once referred to rural America as “the real America,” as if there is an unreal America somewhere. The reality, though, is the other way around. The “real” America is quite diverse and becoming more so — but rural America is increasingly out of touch with that. That can't be good for our ability to understand one another.