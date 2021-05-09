Democratic candidates get an "I" for debate positions

Will you support a constitutional amendment to end disparity in Virginia schools?

Will you support a bond issue for school construction?

Should the state expect poor localities to raise their taxes to pay for schools?

What, if anything, does the state owe coal counties as reparations?

Who will back turning the University of Virginia’s College at Wise into a research university?

What will you do to support or block natural gas pipelines?

Who will agree to a fall debate in Southwest Virginia?