Election process leaves us wanting

The governor’s race found its way to the Southside this past week – well, at least part of it did. Certainly not enough of it – or enough of any other of Virginia’s top-level races.

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin rolled into Pittsylvania County on a last round of stops before the Republicans convened (sort of) on Saturday to select their nominees for the state’s top jobs in an event that may have many layers and much drama but not much of one key thing: your right to vote.

We will get to the second part in a minute, but we want to thank Youngkin for considering our southern slice of Virginia to be worthy of a visit. That he brought along headline-inducing U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to endorse his campaign gave a luster of star power to what ordinarily would be a quiet stop if any stop at all.

Some other candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general have visited the region, but there hardly has been a plurality and little fanfare accompanying those who did visit. Sometimes we think — and this is perhaps an unfair impression — that the candidates were more interested in luring donors than voters, that extracting a few dollars to help campaign in more populous regions was really their aim in this area. That’s sort of like passing the collection plate without getting to hear the sermon.