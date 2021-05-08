Election process leaves us wanting

The governor’s race found its way to the Southside this past week – well, at least part of it did. Certainly not enough of it – or enough of any other of Virginia’s top-level races.
Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin rolled into Pittsylvania County on a last round of stops before the Republicans convened (sort of) on Saturday to select their nominees for the state’s top jobs in an event that may have many layers and much drama but not much of one key thing: your right to vote.
We will get to the second part in a minute, but we want to thank Youngkin for considering our southern slice of Virginia to be worthy of a visit. That he brought along headline-inducing U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz to endorse his campaign gave a luster of star power to what ordinarily would be a quiet stop if any stop at all.
Some other candidates for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general have visited the region, but there hardly has been a plurality and little fanfare accompanying those who did visit. Sometimes we think — and this is perhaps an unfair impression — that the candidates were more interested in luring donors than voters, that extracting a few dollars to help campaign in more populous regions was really their aim in this area. That’s sort of like passing the collection plate without getting to hear the sermon.
There was plenty of sermon from Youngkin and Cruz, who spoke to a bully pulpit about everything they see as wrong with Virginia and at least the past two administrations of Democratic governors, Terry McAuliffe and Ralph Northam. They threw in crowd-pleasing comments about President Biden, too. There was nothing new being said, but at least they said it in our area.
The Democratic candidates for governor did venture to Bristol on Thursday night for their final debate. At least there was a debate. The Republicans have had a couple of forums but no real debates anywhere. We would have welcomed that opportunity, too, to hear them offer varying views about how they would lead rather than the usual boiler plate of pork.
We say all of this because, between the two parties, there are so many candidates jockeying for this position or that, we may not have a clear picture of which individual is in which race — can you decipher Jenn McClellan from Andria McClellan? — and has the best and most logical ideas to lead the state, to address issues, to continue progress. But we don’t get many opportunities.
Say what you will about the Democrats — and we aren’t endorsing any candidate in either party for anything — but at least they are allowing voters to choose from among them in a full-fledged primary on June 8 (early voting getting is underway — so vote!).
The Republicans have been getting flack in some corners for their aggressive efforts in many states to change voting laws, to make them more restrictive. You can debate the individual points all you want, but there is one thing clear to us:
There is no voting regulation more restrictive than not allowing all registered voters the opportunity cast a ballot.
But that’s how this GOP process played out Saturday, with a ranked voting system that feels like a playoff process in minor-league sports. Yes, some of your neighbors will cast ballots during a “virtual convention” by voting at satellite locations around the state. The Virginia Mercury quoted the GOP as saying that nearly 54,000 had signed up to vote in that “convention.” That sounds like a big number until you consider that some 378,000 voted in the GOP primary in 2017. And there are about 6 million registered voters statewide.
Look we have only one true dog in this fight, and that’s you, our citizens. We want you to be informed about who your leaders might be, and we want you to have a full and unhindered choice in selecting them. We eternally urge everyone to vote, and we always will. And we consistently will support “rules” and “procedures” that open the opportunity to the most people in the easiest of ways.
The GOP’s chosen way of nominating the person who could be the state’s next governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general is anything but that. It’s a small number of people making a large decision for everyone.
We will stop this sermon with one more point about this “convention” process: It’s the same game that last fall gave us conspiracy theorist Bob Good to represent the 5th Congressional District, which includes all of us in Danville and Pittsylvania County.