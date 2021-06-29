Hey, Danville, look at this

That might still feel like a long shot, but there’s another way to look at this. The bill, as currently written, requires that six of these 18 hubs “benefit a small and rural community,” which it defines as any metro area with a population of 200,000 or less as reported in the 2010 (note the date) census. That was put in to attract the votes of small-state senators and is much more favorable toward small and rural areas than we could ever have envisioned.

So who has a metro area under 200,000? Here’s where things get interesting. Not Roanoke, not Lynchburg, not Bristol. All those are part of metropolitan statistical areas that are more bigger than that. Here’s where all those efforts to assemble the most populous MSA possible backfire because none of them would qualify for the small community set-aside. That’s why we say that they’re competing against the Baltimores and the Richmond. But the New River Valley, Danville, Staunton-Waynesboro and Harrisonburg, Martinsville and anyplace else would qualify. If you’re a community leader in one of those places, you a) ought to be calling up your representative to urge him to vote for that provision and b) figure out what your community’s bid would look like.