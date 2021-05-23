How about a vaccination incentive?

That’s why both Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly ought to figure out a way to join together to have Virginia offer its own vaccine tax credit. If you’re keeping political score, and we know some of you are, three of the four states we mentioned earlier have Republican governors. The mayor of Lancaster, California is also a Republican. Fishwick – a Democrat – appears to have had this idea first but its Republican politicians across the country who are taking the lead in implementing incentives for vaccinations.

There are details to be worked out, of course. If we’d had a vaccination tax credit in place from the beginning, the Department of Health could have given us the equivalent of a W-2 form to file with our taxes. Or we could just make a copy of our vaccination cards. Whatever. Like we said, a detail. What might this cost? The census shows Virginia’s population is 8,631,393. The census further estimates that 78.2% of Virginia’s population is 18 and older – so that’s 6,749,749 adults. Some vaccines have now been approved for those as young as 12, but for figuring purposes, let’s just deal with those adults. If each one got a $100 tax credit – or an actual check – that’s $674.9 million. Virginia’s apparently due for $4.3 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan. The state could spend $3 billion on school construction – as we’ve previously advocated – and then write a check to every vaccinated adult for $100 and still have money left over. It won’t, of course. Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly laid out a different set of priorities. Still, we come back to the vaccination figures, which aren’t where we want them yet -- and which, we notice, now tend to be highest in the most affluent parts of the state and lowest in the least. As of Tuesday, the most vaccinated locality is Albemarle County, where 62.9% have gotten at least one dose, but some localities in Southwest and Southside Virginia are barely over 30% -- Carroll County is 30.7%, Lee County is 30.5% and Prince George County 30.2%.