How about a vaccination incentive?

So ... is it over?
The pandemic, that is.
Well, maybe it is for some of the people ... some of the time. The latest advice from the Centers for Disease Control on who can ditch their masks and when confused many Americans. But this part shouldn’t be confusing: Virginia is still averaging about 506 COVID-19 cases, 22 COVID-related hospitalizations and 8 or so COVID-related deaths per day.
No, this isn’t over yet. We’re getting there – which is more than we could say just a few months ago, when virus rates were spiking in Virginia. We hit our peak in early January. On Jan. 4, we recorded 8,177 cases – 6,013 confirmed and 2,164 listed as probable. Four days later, on Jan. 8, we recorded our highest death count – 85 confirmed dead because of COVID-19, and 22 others listed as probably caused by the virus, for a total of 107.
Let’s compare this to something Americans ought to know all too well – mass shootings. For a time in January, we were averaging almost an Orlando nightclub shooting and a Virginia Tech shooting every day. Now we’re “only” averaging an Atlanta spa shooting every day. For all those people who think the solution to such random mass killings is for more people to walk around armed, here’s your chance: Go get vaccinated. That’s the best way to arm yourself against this virus – and protect those you love.
Our vaccination rates are edging upwards, though probably not fast enough. Nobody knows exactly how many people need to be vaccinated to constitute “herd immunity.” The World Health Organization says that 95% have to be vaccinated to break the chain of transmission for measles. For polio, the figure is about 80%. Medical authorities are hoping for COVID-19 the figure will “only” about 75% to 80%.
Just less than 1 in 4 Virginians has been fully vaccinated and about half are partially vaccinated. So, no, we’re not there yet. What will it take to get there? That’s the question some states are already trying to figure out.
Next door in West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice has promised a $100 savings bond to every one aged 16-35 who gets vaccinated – those ages because younger people are the most likely to think themselves invincible and thus the least likely to get vaccinated.
Ohio has tried to jazz things up by offering lottery prizes – five scholarships to a state university for residents 12 to 17 who get vaccinated, and five $1 million prizes to adults 18 and up.
Maryland is offering state employees $100 if they get vaccinated.
New Jersey is picking up the tab for a free beer for anyone who has been vaccinated.
Lancaster, California – a city of about 158,000 on the edge of the Mojave Desert – is trying to encourage teen vaccinations by raffling off a $10,000 scholarship as first prize, a $5,000 scholarship as second prize, and $50 gift cards for 20 others.
This is what’s called “the laboratory of democracy” – we’re seeing different states (and in the case of Lancaster, one city) experiment with their own incentives. That raises the obvious question: What will Virginia try?
Back in December, we published a commentary from former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick Jr. who foresaw exactly the situation we’re in today – trying to persuade people to get vaccinated. His proposed solution: Money. Here’s what he wrote then: “So how can people be convinced to get the vaccine? What is the one sure way to get this done --what is the carrot that can be dangled at the end of the stick? It is money. Think of it as the best rebate you are ever going to be offered. I propose that every man, woman, and child who gets the vaccine, be given a voucher that can be turned in for cash or a tax credit.”
We’re surprised that President Biden and the Democratic Congress didn’t include such a vaccine voucher in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan stimulus package passed this spring. We’re likewise surprised that Republicans haven't proposed something like this – a vaccine tax credit. It would seem to dovetail perfectly with conservative philosophy. It’s not a government mandate, the way that a so-called “vaccine passport” would be. It would also deprive the government of money to spend, which fiscal conservatives especially ought to like (not that the federal government seems to worry much about balancing income with outgo, but state and local governments sure have to).
That’s why both Democrats and Republicans in the General Assembly ought to figure out a way to join together to have Virginia offer its own vaccine tax credit. If you’re keeping political score, and we know some of you are, three of the four states we mentioned earlier have Republican governors. The mayor of Lancaster, California is also a Republican. Fishwick – a Democrat – appears to have had this idea first but its Republican politicians across the country who are taking the lead in implementing incentives for vaccinations.
There are details to be worked out, of course. If we’d had a vaccination tax credit in place from the beginning, the Department of Health could have given us the equivalent of a W-2 form to file with our taxes. Or we could just make a copy of our vaccination cards. Whatever. Like we said, a detail. What might this cost? The census shows Virginia’s population is 8,631,393. The census further estimates that 78.2% of Virginia’s population is 18 and older – so that’s 6,749,749 adults. Some vaccines have now been approved for those as young as 12, but for figuring purposes, let’s just deal with those adults. If each one got a $100 tax credit – or an actual check – that’s $674.9 million. Virginia’s apparently due for $4.3 billion as part of the American Rescue Plan. The state could spend $3 billion on school construction – as we’ve previously advocated – and then write a check to every vaccinated adult for $100 and still have money left over. It won’t, of course. Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam and Democratic leaders in the General Assembly laid out a different set of priorities. Still, we come back to the vaccination figures, which aren’t where we want them yet -- and which, we notice, now tend to be highest in the most affluent parts of the state and lowest in the least. As of Tuesday, the most vaccinated locality is Albemarle County, where 62.9% have gotten at least one dose, but some localities in Southwest and Southside Virginia are barely over 30% -- Carroll County is 30.7%, Lee County is 30.5% and Prince George County 30.2%.