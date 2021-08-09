How is Rep. Bob Good fighting the virus in his district?

Three of the five health districts with the fastest-rising number of COVID-19 cases in Virginia are in the 5th Congressional District.
Meanwhile, that same district — including Danville and Pittsylvania County — is also home to some of the least-vaccinated localities in the state.
You might think either or both of those sets of facts would inspire the district’s member of Congress — Rep. Bob Good, R-Campbell — to, you know, do something. Or say something. Like maybe urge his constituents to get vaccinated. Maybe try to organize a vaccination clinic or two or three. Heck, 5th District Republicans have found it right and proper to organize a two-day “election integrity” rally in Lynchburg this this past weekend; wouldn’t that be an ideal venue?
Instead, Good has signed on to a bill by the excreable Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, to bar federal dollars going to any school that imposes a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
Fifth District voters ought to be embarrassed that their member of Congress has anything at all to do with Greene, infamous for her conspiracy theories and anti-Semitic ramblings. That’s politics. As a matter of policy, there is this little matter of logic: Virginia already requires “documentary proof” of 11 different types of vaccinations before children can be admitted to “attendance at a public or private elementary, middle or secondary school, child care center, nursery school, family day care home or developmental center.”
How is this any different? Should any of those other vaccination requirements be repealed? Somehow those rules produce no public outcry, so why this? Where is the pro-polio lobby that today's anti-vaxxers could join forces with?
Then again, Good earlier pronounced COVID-19 to be a “fake pandemic,” which will surely come to a surprise to the friends and relatives of the 11,558 Virginians who have died as of Friday because of the virus. How did such a person ever get elevated to such a high level of public trust? Oh yeah, some 5th District Republicans didn’t like it that their previous Republican congressman presided over a same-sex wedding. Good’s distaste for such marital arrangements will surely be a comfort to those burying their loved ones.
In any case, Greene’s bill has precisely zero chance of passage. However, even if the opposite happened — if every school mandated its students and employees be vaccinated — that would not solve the immediate problem at hand. That problem, of course, is that virus rates are rising.
Again.
We thought we were close to having this thing licked, and then we weren’t. We may not know exactly where COVID-19 came from — the theory, favored by many Republicans, that it leaked out of a Chinese lab sure has some persuasive circumstantial evidence — but we know exactly why it’s coming back now. It’s because there aren’t enough people vaccinated, and the virus has mutated a new variant.
If we get back to a situation where there are new mask mandates, new restrictions, new lockdowns, that will be entirely the fault of those who likely will most object to those things. Irony is too weak of a word.
Only in the United States has the virus — and the vaccine to combat it — become so politicized along left-right lines. Great Britain has a conservative government, and it's far more vaccinated than the United States — 70% of the population with at least one dose, versus 58% in the U.S. Canada has a left-of-center government but the main criticism from the Conservative Party leader has been that the government of Justin Trudeau hasn't moved fast enough on vaccines. The provincial leader in Canada who has imposed the strictest lockdowns is also one of the most conservative — Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who has often been called the Donald Trump of Canada. In fact, there are lots of countries with conservative governments that have better vaccination rates than the United States — Singapore is at 76% of the total population, Chile is at 73%, Norway is at 67%, Israel is at 64%. It's worth asking why American conservatives — more precisely, only some American conservatives — are so out of step. After a while, if you see conservative parties around the world taking strong actions to combat the virus and push vaccines, then we must conclude those American conservatives — such as Good — who do not are not really conservatives at all, but something else.
As we've pointed out before, the vaccine divide in the United States isn't truly between metro areas and rural areas (another way of saying between left and right) but only between metro areas and some rural areas, because some rural areas — even some strongly Republican-voting rural areas — are quite well vaccinated. The problem in Virginia is almost uniquely a problem with Southside and Southwest. Our obligatory stats: Lancaster County, by the Chesapeake Bay, has nearly 73% of its adult population vaccinated. In Lee County, the figure is 40%. In Carroll and Patrick counties, about 42%. In Prince Edward County, about 45%, with other localities in the region right around 50%. (There are lots of ways to measure vaccination rates. Today we're using a percentage of the total population because that makes for the easiest comparison with the international stats we've cited. Another way is to look at a percentage of the adult population, since kids under 12 aren't eligible to be vaccinated anyway. Some places even break down the vaccination rates by total population, adult population and population 12 and over. So if you're confused by different numbers, that's why. Our goal here is simply to compare apples with apples, as the saying goes.)
In any case, the question remains: How can we get the vaccination rates in Southside and Southwest higher? Better political leadership might help. The mantra “my body, my choice” isn't really true, because the choices we make individually affect all those we come in contact with. No, the government shouldn't be mandating these vaccines, but it shouldn't have to. People should be making better choices on their own. Here are a couple things that might help:
1. When politicians hold rallies this campaign season, they should arrange for vaccinations to be available on site. All candidates like to talk about their leadership, how they'll get things done once they're in office. Here's a chance to actually show some of that leadership and get things done even before they're in office.
2. We're about to enter high school football season. In many rural communities that's the focal point of community gatherings. What a great opportunity to set up vaccination clinics.
Got more ideas? Let your politicians know.
—The Roanoke Times