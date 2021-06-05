It's time for our leaders take a shot at vaccination rates

In the county those figures are, of course even higher: 36,835 and 40,847, respectively. That means the number of people in Pittsylvania County who have not been fully vaccinated is roughly equal to the entire population of Danville.

The city has about 41% to have had a shot vs. the county’s 39%, and the percentage of fully vaccinated are about equal — just north of 32% — or 12 points below the state average.

Those are damning statistics, moral failures, unacceptable progress when compared to Virginia as a whole and the nation as a whole — that figure is 41%, BTW.

Think about that. Do you want those grades on your permanent records?

So what are we going to do about this?

So far, other than a comment here and there, we haven’t seen you doing much of anything. And you should be doing all you can.

This is a matter of the greatest public good, and that’s why you were elected: to make sure that you take care of your citizenry to the greatest public good.