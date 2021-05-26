John Warner's legacy can provide a lesson

In hindsight, it should be clear that Warner was always a serious man even before he was legally one: He volunteered for the U.S. Navy during World War II before he even turned 18. He came back from war, went to Washington and Lee University and the University of Law School — then went to war again, as a Marine in Korea. And yet somehow Warner was considered a dilettante. He married into money, gave a lot of it to Richard Nixon's presidential campaign and was named Under Secretary, and eventually Secretary of the Navy. That was seen as a political payoff. Later, Gerald Ford named him head of the Bicentennial Commission, which further shaped Warner's public persona as a little more than a wealthy glad-hander. Oh how wrong we all were.

In 1978, Virginia had an open U.S. Senate seat. Republicans, a party on the rise, gathered in a legendary convention that filled the Richmond Coliseum – and drew four candidates seeking the prize. One of those was John Warner. He was rich, he was glamorous (married at the time to the actress Elizabeth Taylor). He was also considered a little too moderate and a little too unpredictable for the conservatives who had gained control of the party. It took six ballots, but Richard Obenshain prevailed; Warner finished second. Less than two months later, Obenshain was dead — in a plane crash that forever scrambled Virginia politics.

Frank Atkinson, author of “The Dynamic Dominion,” the definitive history of the rise of the Virginia Republican Party, tells what happens next. Obenshain was buried in Botetourt County – his family's ancestral home. That afternoon, party leaders gathered in Roanoke at the home of lawyer (and future state party chairman) Donald Huffman. They had little interest in Warner; they wanted a “real” conservative as a substitute candidate. Their first choice was former Gov. Mills Godwin, their second was Rep. J. Kenneth Robinson. Some felt their third choice was state party chairman George McMath, others didn't. In the end, all those potential candidates passed on a race, and Gov. John Dalton – “who stressed the need for an immediate infusion of campaign cash because of the imminence of the election” – began pushing Warner. Atkinson says some 40 top Obenshain supporters gathered at a Richmond hotel to interview Warner. “What followed was a grilling that can only be described as brutal,” Atkinson writes. “Would Warner adhere to conservative principles in the Senate? Would he work hard, rather than spend his time on the Washington social circuit? . . . What assurance was there that his 'controversial wife' would not embarrass the state?” Warner answered “calmly and impressively” – and also assured the party leaders he would not try to run the party, which mollified some. In the end, conservatives reluctantly got on board with Warner but weren't enthused about it. He barely won that year – over former Democratic Attorney General Andrew Miller — but soon became more popular than either party imagined. By the time Warner was up for re-election in 1984, he polled 70.1% of the vote. Come 1990, he polled 80.4% – and Democrats didn't even bother to field an opponent.