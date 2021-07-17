Lessons learned from school board

The scenario and the outcome that unfolded Tuesday night at the meeting of the Pittsylvania County School Board was an exercise in insidious ridiculousness on both sides of the room.
First there were community members, who came to voice their concerns about a new state law and showed their hind flanks in public with an utter disregard for the rule of order, democratic process and the fact that their bluster had absolutely no way to succeed.
Then there were members of the school board, who not only allowed those in the crowd to commandeer their meeting and create a debacle that will be an enduring and embarrassing video clip, but they also considered and passed a referendum that is unquestionably and admittedly powerless.
Such protests of the gender equality policy passed into law by the General Assembly last year have become increasingly rampant across the state. A brutal and raucous outburst at a board meeting in Loudon County sort of started this trend. More recently residents made a scene and forced an impotent vote in Franklin County.
Some of these public spectacles also have been to oppose the teaching of “critical race theory,” which is not really a school subject and not a topic that is taught in public schools in Virginia. Political winds have blown up a storm about CRT, which heretofore didn’t exist.
But allowances for students to be identified by the gender of their choosing have been discussed broadly for the past several years and have been addressed by both lawmakers and courts.
And that’s why the 4-3 vote by board members to suggest PCS would ignore state law and create its own policy is both meritless and idol folly.
We have to hand it to school board chair J. Samuel Burton, who tried to explain this to a throng of dozens shouting at him from across the room. Not only is the policy cemented in state law, but it is reinforced by the United States Supreme Court, which last month said it wouldn’t hear disputes about bathrooms for transgender studies.
The court did not address lower court rulings that established that treating transgender students differently violates Title IX, a federal law that bans sex discrimination in school programs (such as, you know, girls basketball).
Where did that case originate? Why Gloucester County, involving a student born female but who identified as male after his freshman year in high school and legally changed his name and began hormone therapy.
So Burton was right when he said, “If we vote to undo this policy, we are outside the law.”
But that didn’t stop board member Kevin Mills from proposing a motion to do just that, and three of his colleagues were swept up in the furor being created by the crowd and voted with him. We have no idea what George Henderson, Raymond Ramsey, Calvin “Bunky” Doss and Burns actually thought they were accomplishing. Maybe they just wanted to shut up the crowd.
The parents and other community members in the room acted oafish, boorish and with a disrespect for civil process that bordered on criminal.
Certainly the public has the right to question the board’s activities and petition for change, but the correct course of action here is to ask the board to place the topic on the agenda. Then they should abide by the rules of order, especially given that their actions were both futile and puerile.
The board also should have stuck to its policy, followed the agenda, insisted that speakers adhere to the rules and not tolerate their violation. The board has an option to have the rowdy removed or even to adjourn the meeting.
After all, there is no imminent issue. There are decency laws on the books to police the sort of scenarios parents described. Offenders would be punished.
But all of this really boils down to pollutant of politics, to creating a level of fear and misinformation that drives wedges in logic, reason and civility. That was made abundantly clear by one resident who brought out another newly favored fear word: “indoctrination.”
Abigail Kendrick told the board that her children are being indoctrinated and her parental rights are being taken away.
“When will enough be enough?” she said. “If we don’t say no now, what’s next? Critical race theory? Socialism?”
We don't believe that plans exist for any of that, but these issues have been so enflamed by many who so fear losing power that we’ve lost much of our ability to be respectful of each other, to be graceful in that effort and to understand that no solution ever fits everyone.
There is, though, the ultimate power that each adult citizen holds, a leverage we commend for all, an approach that Burton also introduced during the board meeting.
November is coming. We will elect our state leaders. If you want something to be different, show up and vote.