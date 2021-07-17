Lessons learned from school board

Where did that case originate? Why Gloucester County, involving a student born female but who identified as male after his freshman year in high school and legally changed his name and began hormone therapy.

So Burton was right when he said, “If we vote to undo this policy, we are outside the law.”

But that didn’t stop board member Kevin Mills from proposing a motion to do just that, and three of his colleagues were swept up in the furor being created by the crowd and voted with him. We have no idea what George Henderson, Raymond Ramsey, Calvin “Bunky” Doss and Burns actually thought they were accomplishing. Maybe they just wanted to shut up the crowd.

The parents and other community members in the room acted oafish, boorish and with a disrespect for civil process that bordered on criminal.

Certainly the public has the right to question the board’s activities and petition for change, but the correct course of action here is to ask the board to place the topic on the agenda. Then they should abide by the rules of order, especially given that their actions were both futile and puerile.