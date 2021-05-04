More questions for the Dems

Bonus question 1: Which if you plan to go to Lee County to see the conditions of schools there? Bonus question 2: The most infamous example from Lee County – the fourth-graders who had to set out buckets and trash cans on rainy days because the roof was leaking – took place when McAuliffe was governor and at the same time he was courting Amazon for Northern Virginia. A question for McAuliffe: Why weren’t you concerned about the physical state of some rural schools then? And why does your “big and bold” educational plan now still not address school construction or the state’s constitutionally-sanctioned school disparities?

5. What, if anything, does the state owe coal counties as reparations? All of you have backed the move away from fossil fuels. McClellan was the Senate sponsor of the Clean Economy Act, which calls for the state’s two biggest utilities to go carbon-free by 2045. Coal was declining anyway as a result of market forces but this state mandate accelerates that decline. Does the state owe anything to the coal counties in return? If so, what? If not, why not?