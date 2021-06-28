One name who made a difference

If you don’t know the name, it’s because you’ve forgotten your Virginia history, although, to be fair, a generation of Virginia textbooks was taught only that Underwood was “a fortune hunter from New York” who imposed a dreadful post-Civil War constitution on the state. In fact, he was a lawyer and farmer in Clarke County who presided over a the formation of a constitution that gave Black men the right to vote, required that local governments be elected, instituted the secret ballot and mandated public schools. Underwood even advocated for a constitution that went further; he proposed that women be allowed to vote — this at a time when not a single state or territory allowed women to vote.

Virginia’s official history textbooks that were in circulation from the 1950s into the 1970s devote nine pages to the Underwood Constitution — all of them negative. Gee, wonder why? Those textbooks were written at a time when the Virginia officialdom was worried that segregation was coming under attack and needed to be defended, so indoctrinating school children was part of the solution. In fact, the Underwood Constitution led to a brief era of multiracial government in Virginia. That so horrified the state’s establishment that, as soon as they were able, they imposed a new constitution — with no referendum, just an official decree — that effectively disenfranchised Blacks and poor whites alike. Botetourt County has been debating whether to move the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. That Confederate statue is unique in that it doesn’t just mourn the Confederate dead, it mourns the “dark days of Reconstruction.” They are only “dark” if you objected to the concept of Black Virginians as fellow citizens. Of course, Virginians were never taught about that forgotten era of multi-racial government in the 1880s; there’s an example of history being erased.