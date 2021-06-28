One name who made a difference

Falls Church is renaming two of its schools. George Mason High School will become Meridian High School, and Thomas Jefferson Elementary will become Oak Street Elementary.
You can guess the reasons why.
Fairfax County has named Robert E. Lee High school after civil rights icon John Lewis.
Alexandria has renamed two schools. Hampton is renaming five schools that were previously named after either slaveowners, Confederates or segregationists. The College of William and Mary has renamed three buildings. The state community college system is renaming schools bearing the names of Lord Fairfax, John Tyler, Thomas Nelson and wants to change Patrick Henry and Dabney S. Lancaster.
All this has come within the past few months. We don’t have space to list all the schools, roads or other public facilities that have been or are in the process of being renamed. Roanoke is no stranger to this process. In 2018, the city renamed Stonewall Jackson Middle School for former railroad executive John Fishwick.
We’re not here to debate any of that. As Paul Simon sang on “The Boy in the Bubble,” “every generation throws a hero up the pop charts,” which implies that sometimes a previous generation’s hero comes down. New York used to be New Amsterdam. Cincinnati used to be Losantiville. Miami used to be Flagler. Roanoke used to be Big Lick. Waynesboro used to be Basic City. Lots of things get renamed.
But please, can someone in Virginia name something after John Underwood?
Yes, he’s an old dead white guy, and we realize that it’s not fashionable these days to name things after old dead white guys. But here’s one old dead white guy who deserves official recognition in Virginia, a state that once defamed him. Consider it a form of reparations.
If you don’t know the name, it’s because you’ve forgotten your Virginia history, although, to be fair, a generation of Virginia textbooks was taught only that Underwood was “a fortune hunter from New York” who imposed a dreadful post-Civil War constitution on the state. In fact, he was a lawyer and farmer in Clarke County who presided over a the formation of a constitution that gave Black men the right to vote, required that local governments be elected, instituted the secret ballot and mandated public schools. Underwood even advocated for a constitution that went further; he proposed that women be allowed to vote — this at a time when not a single state or territory allowed women to vote.
Virginia’s official history textbooks that were in circulation from the 1950s into the 1970s devote nine pages to the Underwood Constitution — all of them negative. Gee, wonder why? Those textbooks were written at a time when the Virginia officialdom was worried that segregation was coming under attack and needed to be defended, so indoctrinating school children was part of the solution. In fact, the Underwood Constitution led to a brief era of multiracial government in Virginia. That so horrified the state’s establishment that, as soon as they were able, they imposed a new constitution — with no referendum, just an official decree — that effectively disenfranchised Blacks and poor whites alike. Botetourt County has been debating whether to move the Confederate statue in front of the courthouse. That Confederate statue is unique in that it doesn’t just mourn the Confederate dead, it mourns the “dark days of Reconstruction.” They are only “dark” if you objected to the concept of Black Virginians as fellow citizens. Of course, Virginians were never taught about that forgotten era of multi-racial government in the 1880s; there’s an example of history being erased.
Underwood was a pivotal figure in post-Civil War Virginia who tried to the point the way to a different future — and did for a time. Yet he is not recognized today with even so much as a historical marker. And there are definitely no roads or buildings that bear his name. Virginia owes Underwood an official apology — for teaching generations of schoolkids that he was “a carpetbagger who told Northerners false tales about the cruelty of Virginians toward Negroes.” And it ought to name something after him.
Underwood was born in upstate New York, but wasn’t a carpetbagger, because that phrase refers to Northerners who moved to the South after the Civil War. Underwood moved to Virginia well before that — 1849 — and married a cousin of the future Stonewall Jackson. Republicans ought to be at the forefront of those demanding recognition for Underwood: He was, literally, a founding member of the Republican Party in Virginia. A staunch abolitionist in a pro-slavery state, he signed on with Republicans as soon as the party was formed and attended its first national nominating convention in Philadelphia in 1856, where, in the words of The New York Times, he “poured out his heart in a burning speech” that condemned “this blighting curse of slavery.”
This was not a popular position at home, to say the least. “The effect of this speech in Virginia was like the upsetting of a beehive,” The New York Times wrote years later in Underwood’s obituary. “There were threats that he should be met and lynched on his return, and his wife in alarm telegraphed to him the danger, and begged him not to return till matters were more composed.” A group of pro-slavery adherents held a meeting and passed a resolution that first endorsed slavery and then declared the county “will not longer tolerate the presence of John C. Underwood” and that “if he dare return to reside we will take steps to eject him, peaceably if we can, forcibly if we must.” The meeting appointed a committee of 12 to deal with Underwood. Their chairman was one Turner Ashby — who today has a high school named after him in Rockingham County.
Underwood spent the fall of 1856 campaigning out-of-state for the Republican ticket. When he returned home for Christmas, he received a note that said if Underwood had returned home to “settle up your business,” that was fine, but if he intended to stay, then “we shall withdraw our protection and leave you to suffer whatever may follow at the hands of the community.” That threatening message was said by, yes, Ashby. Rockingham County has named a school after a Confederate cavalry commander — and a vigilante mob leader. Yet Underwood goes recognized.
Underwood suffered more than posthumous infamy in state textbooks. In 1859, Gov. Henry Wise ordered Underwood’s property confiscated because his anti-slavery views were considered dangerous. Wise today has a county named after him. Underwood has nothing, except the legacy of being right.
