OUR VIEW: Early voting should be universal

The photo was a social media phenomenon, shared by reporters, political pundits and even former- basketball-star-turned-social-media- influencer Rex Chapman: Sept. 18 was the first day of early voting in Virginia, and the line in Fairfax stretched out of the registrar’s office, out of the building and — as shown in the photo — down the street as far as the lens could capture.

Surely you saw it, because it was shared tens of thousands of times by those individuals, and most carried comments about what this could portend between now and Nov. 3. We will leave those conclusions to you. But the photograph, albeit a snapshot in time, did reinforce one element of elections we think should be universal: There should be early voting at a variety of polling sites that are easily accessible to everyone.

Our overview on this is that elections should be the ultimate in government service. There should be no problem for anyone to participate, and our national laws — and some state and even county laws — should reinforce this as the principle constitutional right.

Of course, as we have it now, that process is fragmented by being ceded to state and local officials to determine what they want to do and how they want to do it.