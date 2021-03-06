OUR VIEW: Find your path to a vaccine

The journey of Dewey and Juanita Shelton is an illustrative, vexing voyage to vaccination that we have heard about all across the area for weeks now. Many want the vaccine and will try anything to get their shots. For the rest of you, pay attention to the Sheltons’ example.
The Sheltons are a couple from Henry County in their 70s and 80s with mitigating health conditions – including that both have had COVID-19.
Dewey Shelton contracted the virus after a doctor’s appointment in Danville, and as he battled through it last November, his wife, Juanita, came down with the virus, too. Both recovered, but both are scared about a possible reinfection.
“You may not feel sick, but you are — this stuff is so dangerous,” Juanita Shelton told reporter Bill Wyatt.
So the Sheltons have been hunting vaccine vociferously. They have followed the prescribed processes and channels. And they as of Friday had been unsuccessful. That may be about to change, but let’s look at what their journey represents.
They, like some in their age bracket, are limited in their technological touch, both in knowledge and availability. They aren’t as dexterous as some in navigating the pathways, and they aren’t as opportunistic as others in finding needles in haystacks. Still they want the vaccination.
What is encouraging for all of us is that more and more vaccine is flowing in. There are now three approved by the FDA. President Joe Biden says that by May there would be an available dose for every American adult.
That’s heady stuff, and you understand why some health officials seem almost giddy. With so much record-setting death and so many spiking cases this year, the ability to tout good news creates a euphoria.
A caution for all: Don’t let that glow of fewer cases and fewer positive tests make you think going full-open Texas or Mississippi is smart. It’s not. It’s questionable at best. Even West Virginia got that. So wear your mask, avoid mass gatherings and wash your hands a lot. Those are required whether you have had the vaccine or not.
And even with more available, not enough of us have had our dose. Even as some 2 million are being inoculated every day, here are the real data for where we live: Some 83.5% of Virginians have not had at least one shot. Some 91% are not fully vaccinated.
In Danville-Pittsylvania County, there are 85% of us who have not had at least one shot, and 93% are not close to fully vaccinated.
And those numbers need to be reversed. To get to the much-coveted “herd immunity” or more simply the “safe” environment of our pre-COVID days (remember those?), to be able to think about the “normalcy” of seeing each other’s smiles, dining indoors together and, omigosh, hugging, we must see those numbers reversed.
We recognize that the doors have been open to only certain segments of the population – although large and very vulnerable segments – that make the most sense to protect the most people.
Many of you have not qualified, but you will very, very soon, and then you will be subjected to a very important “altar call” to get your shot. This message will go to your heart, and you should feel the responsibility to do what you need to do to help your fellow man, protect our community and ensure safety.
There’s no question that how many of you bare your arms for the vaccine will be a defining moment not only for public health but also of human decency. Saying no just won’t go.
For now, this entire process needs its own a shot in the arm. We hear people frustrated with not getting their shots, and we hear some who say they won’t no matter, that their selfish existence is more important than yours.
Or maybe you are just ticked that this process is more difficult than you think it should be, that you would get a shot if someone would give you an appointment.
It’s not easy for health officials, we realize. It’s not like they can issue a summons and require you to attend a clinic at a certain day and time and get it done. That would be a lot simpler.
But we have big public clinics – the West Piedmont Health District announced one with Carillion Health in Rocky Mount for this weekend, for example – and there are opportunities at pharmacies. There have been a drive-thru at the Martinsville Speedway, a walk-in at Averett University. PATHS has a mobile clinic to deliver shots.
Everyone is trying to get Person A to Shot 1. But this still is a little too frustrating and difficult to be universally encouraging to the skeptical.
And then we hear the difficulty of highly qualified people like Dewey and Juanita Shelton. They shouldn’t have so much trouble, and many of you apparently agreed.
We heard on Friday that many across the region reached out to the Sheltons and wanted to help. You offered appointment slots, technical aid and encouragement in all forms. You reinforced that helping one another in this time of great human struggle is part of our mission in life.
That made us smile. That made another health department employee yell in delight. That renewed some of our damaged faith in mankind.
And, faith, brothers and sisters, is why you must listen to the call and find your way to a vaccine. If you do, we all soon can say “hallelujah!!!”