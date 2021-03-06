OUR VIEW: Find your path to a vaccine

We recognize that the doors have been open to only certain segments of the population – although large and very vulnerable segments – that make the most sense to protect the most people.

Many of you have not qualified, but you will very, very soon, and then you will be subjected to a very important “altar call” to get your shot. This message will go to your heart, and you should feel the responsibility to do what you need to do to help your fellow man, protect our community and ensure safety.

There’s no question that how many of you bare your arms for the vaccine will be a defining moment not only for public health but also of human decency. Saying no just won’t go.

For now, this entire process needs its own a shot in the arm. We hear people frustrated with not getting their shots, and we hear some who say they won’t no matter, that their selfish existence is more important than yours.

Or maybe you are just ticked that this process is more difficult than you think it should be, that you would get a shot if someone would give you an appointment.

It’s not easy for health officials, we realize. It’s not like they can issue a summons and require you to attend a clinic at a certain day and time and get it done. That would be a lot simpler.