OUR VIEW: Keep the faith in our electoral process

Because as you make your heartfelt choice about who should be our next president, one of our senators, our representative from the 5th Congressional District, about who should serve on the Danville City Council and — in a future-altering matter — whether Danville open itself to a new casino … when you make those choices, you should have confidence that every vote will be counted and counted equally.

Now we understand that there are issues in every election with ballots being mishandled or machinery malfunctioning or signatures missed. We have vivid memories about Palm Beach County in Florida in 2000 and the world-changing “hanging chads.” A process we try to make perfect is at its foundation based on humans and technology, two fallible factors.

But we wonder if you had been asked this same question four years ago or even two years ago if so many of you would be so cynical about our democratic foundation. Has the unfounded claims of fraudulent activities evangelized by President Trump and his allies found a home in your psyche? We certainly hope not.