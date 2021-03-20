OUR VIEW: Our thank you for all who helped in our pandemic year

And think of all the cottage industries and personal efforts that helped them, from those making masks and other protective equipment, to those who found methods to communicate best efforts and improve safety. The depth of this helix is infinite. The effort is never-ending, the power of its outcomes not yet fully grasped.

Epidemiologists studied and theorized and strategized and found ways to explain to us how all of this works. We learned a lot of science, didn’t we?

They informed our hospitals and medical professionals who – from diagnoses, treatment, Hippocratic heroism to vaccinating machinations – have been diligent and purposeful and, for lack of a more powerful word, “trying” their best every day to be a beacon of perseverance in the community. Some of our first responders gave their lives in the process of saving others.

There isn't enough thank you for all of them.

Our educators reinvented not only the way they teach but the way they interact with our students, with the ways they protect our students, with in some cases their willingness to go into harm’s way every day in classrooms where a virus so easily could be transmitted by the unknowing.