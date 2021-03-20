OUR VIEW: Our thank you for all who helped in our pandemic year

This may seem a bit odd, but, thank you.
You may wonder how we can be thankful during a time when a disease continues to infect and kill thousands of people every day.
How do you say thanks when more than 122 million have fallen ill from COVID-19? When more than 2.7 million of those who have died?
How do you say thanks when nearly 30 million Americans are among those who have faced the disease? When more than 540,000 of them have died?
How can we get past the 600,000-plus Virginians who have fought this disease caused by the novel coronavirus? More than 10,100 of those didn’t make it.
And among our friends and neighbors, right here in the region we know as the West Piedmont Health District, we have had more than 10,000 infected and more than 300 to have died.
How many of all of them have you known personally? How many have you comforted? For how many have you shared tears and prayers?
For those, thank you.
But, as we see it, those numbers are just thresholds. We don’t really know definitely how many have been sick and died. We don’t even know when exactly when we should have started investigating deaths that could have been related to this illness.
But you can be assured that its effects are even worse than what we have measured.
For those and many other reasons some of you cast blame. There were leadership failures to be sure. You can choose whose names you want to associate with those.
The evolution of this virus was underestimated by some. It was ignored by some. It was debunked by some. It was eschewed by some. There are those who called it fake and even a contrived conspiracy, as if such a thing even could be scripted and coordinated on a worldwide scale. We think the virus in some cases had infected brain cells that have not been officially linked to the data.
You can point your blame for failures however you want.
We are here to say thank you.
The first and ultimate, prayerful thanks is that these data points aren’t worse than they are.
Most people have avoided the disease –- and for that a special thank you for your mask-wearing, distancing and constant cleaning – and the vast majority of those who were infected survived, avoided hospitalization and recovered.
For much of that we owe thanks for our experts in science and medicine. They fought on the front lines of this war, pardon the cliché. They investigated, strategized, attacked and defended.
And think of all the cottage industries and personal efforts that helped them, from those making masks and other protective equipment, to those who found methods to communicate best efforts and improve safety. The depth of this helix is infinite. The effort is never-ending, the power of its outcomes not yet fully grasped.
Epidemiologists studied and theorized and strategized and found ways to explain to us how all of this works. We learned a lot of science, didn’t we?
They informed our hospitals and medical professionals who – from diagnoses, treatment, Hippocratic heroism to vaccinating machinations – have been diligent and purposeful and, for lack of a more powerful word, “trying” their best every day to be a beacon of perseverance in the community. Some of our first responders gave their lives in the process of saving others.
There isn't enough thank you for all of them.
Our educators reinvented not only the way they teach but the way they interact with our students, with the ways they protect our students, with in some cases their willingness to go into harm’s way every day in classrooms where a virus so easily could be transmitted by the unknowing.
Our employers and customers have endured so many hardships, so many financial struggles, so much uncertainty. Many paradigms of commerce have changed during this pandemic. We talk about working from home, and so many of us have. But think about the software and networks and tools and even connectivity that have been spawned during that process. Those will be good outcomes of something bad.
We should be thankful for patience and sensitivity in many cases of those who have helped us through personal crises, some caused by our uncertain financial times, others by our personal needs and tragedies.
We should thank our ministers and churches who have taken their messages of comfort and resilience to now pulpits and new oratory systems. These mostly have been countercultural, but no one gave up, and no group perhaps was more important in facing the greater mountain of this disease. Their messages of thankfulness were so important.
You may want to write your own thank-you note. You may have someone special you would like to commend, someone whose commitment and dedication helped you personally escape the virus or endure its effects.
Ultimately, if you find your toehold and your continued forward progress through all of this, if you have done your part, worn your mask and pursued vaccination, you owe yourself thanks.
You have tried to protect each other and eradicate this virus from future generations.
And for that we must all say thank you.