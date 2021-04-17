OUR VIEW: Parental proms are productions of misplaced values

It doesn’t matter how edgy and elegant the dress might be.
It doesn’t matter how sharp the tux looks.
The flowers may be beautiful and the hair styled to perfection.
The limo can stretch a long way.
The weather might be warm and wonderful, and the music might make you move.
Your dream date may be on your arm.
All those beautiful things could fall into place, but having a parent-led, off-campus prom is a really ugly idea.
Think about this for just a moment.
Parents are creating an opportunity for high school students to have a senior dance by finding a way to circumvent rules created for the greater good of all of us: fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
In Patrick County, that happened this weekend. For Bassett and for Magna Vista high schools, that’s the plan in the next couple of weeks.
The school districts said, no, we can’t have proms and maintain the rules to avoid social spread of the coronavirus. We barely can have classes or extracurriculars. You can’t have a dance and throw a bunch of kids together in a room.
Yet, here came the parents.
Their children were disappointed and sad, they said. They had lost their proms. They didn’t get to go to school and see each other much. They needed a lift.
And so these parents are doing exactly what they should NOT do. They are having proms in North Carolina, where the rules are more, uh, relaxed.
They are indulging and endangering their children, scoffing at the rules and teaching losing life lessons.
We like the example set at George Washington High School in Danville.
A teacher earlier in the week had told the Martinsville Bulletin’s Holly Kozelsky that she was looking at having a prom. The next day came an email from the school’s principal, Jay Lancaster:
“George Washington High School is not having a school sponsored prom. While we have held out hope that we might be able to provide a prom for our seniors the current Governor’s orders prohibit a prom.”
So school administrators are trying to do the right thing and protect the health of their students (and by extension the community), and then we have parents willing to expose their children to community spread of the virus because they are SAD?
The fact that indoor social events are the No. 1 superspreaders for the virus – look what happened post-holidays, post-political events – is reason enough that this is a bad brain cramp.
We haven’t heard anything about requiring every attendee to have been vaccinated. Oh, wait, there hasn’t been much opportunity for 16-18-year-olds to get shots, so that probably wouldn’t matter.
If you are a parent who allows your child to attend one of these events, shame on you for lack of caution and care.
We’ve heard about parents who have allowed their children — and in some notable cases, their children’s friends — to consume alcohol underage at a party. We’ve heard of adults giving drugs to their children. Some of them have been arrested and gone to jail for child abuse or contributing to the delinquency of a minor or other violations.
Aren’t these parents also intentionally exposing their children to potential harm?
Yeah, right, kids aren’t affected much by the virus. But wouldn’t parents be allowing the possibility that a viral bug could be spread that ultimately reaches a vulnerable person? Isn’t a parent supposed to ensure their children don’t venture into harm’s way if all possible?
And what if an outbreak of COVID-19 and were to be traced to the spread at one these events, what if someone were to die because of that outbreak?
Wouldn’t that make the parents who organized the event legally culpable for whatever might happen? Sort of like the host who lets an inebriated guest drive away from the party or the bartender who serves one more and doesn’t confiscate the keys. People have been held accountable in those situations.
Isn’t responsibility a factor at these proms, too, because of possible community spread? Another risk with no reward.
And if protecting humans isn’t a testament that these proms are a bad idea, how about the simple amorality?
By orchestrating this event, parents are acting as scofflaws and teaching their children that it’s OK to circumvent rules if they want to enjoy themselves.
How can a parent tell a child that they have to adhere to the laws of the land and then invite them into an event that does just the opposite?
What about the concept that we as humans should try to look out for one another?
Those lessons are laughably lost.
And all because a few teenagers are sad.
Well, we’re all sad. It has been that kind of a year.
Remember when chaperones have had to ensure that no one spiked the punch bowl, no students were sneaking off into dark places and that everyone was treating each other with respect?
How archaic.
At these outlaw proms, chaperones would be responsible for taking temperatures, mandating masks and, oh, socially distancing the attendees (enjoy those slow dances, kids).
How about we measure social distancing in this case by staying as far away from this prom idea as is humanly possible?