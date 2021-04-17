OUR VIEW: Parental proms are productions of misplaced values

Wouldn’t that make the parents who organized the event legally culpable for whatever might happen? Sort of like the host who lets an inebriated guest drive away from the party or the bartender who serves one more and doesn’t confiscate the keys. People have been held accountable in those situations.

Isn’t responsibility a factor at these proms, too, because of possible community spread? Another risk with no reward.

And if protecting humans isn’t a testament that these proms are a bad idea, how about the simple amorality?

By orchestrating this event, parents are acting as scofflaws and teaching their children that it’s OK to circumvent rules if they want to enjoy themselves.

How can a parent tell a child that they have to adhere to the laws of the land and then invite them into an event that does just the opposite?

What about the concept that we as humans should try to look out for one another?

Those lessons are laughably lost.

And all because a few teenagers are sad.

Well, we’re all sad. It has been that kind of a year.