OUR VIEW: Please do these few things for us all

This is the time of year for agenda-setting, when we take a look at where we have been and where a year from now we would like to have been, and we plot mileposts in the coming days to map our course of growth.
So it is almost laughable to recall the start of 2020 and then note where we were at the end, because in retrospect it’s clear we lived two distinct seasons: the first 10 weeks before a pandemic disrupted our world and the roughly 42 since.
There is was a stark demarcation in our timeline created by stopping life as we had known it and reinventing a plausibility by which we could exist from then on. And although we have an idea that we will emerge from that morass this year, the beginning of 2021 feels very little like the restart that is supposed to occur when we pin a new calendar to our wall.
Still, it is incumbent on us to establish new goals.
We do this as individuals, creating exercise plans, diet plans, savings plans, educational plans and just about any other plan that benefits from outlines and checklists.
We do it as a society, with goals for improving lives in our communities, expanding group efforts, of building, growing, developing, modifying and simply learning. We want our next year to have impact, to leave life and mankind in better shape than when we began. And so governments draft legislative agendas. Leaders set priorities. A new administration sort of reinvents how Washington will operate for the next quadrennial.
And it is our role, as a discussion leader in the community, to survey our landscape and to help sharpen our focus on what should be our next priorities.
Such as it is with Danville, Pittsylvania County, the Southside and across Virginia. We have season of change coming – new leadership in Washington to start the year and new leadership in Richmond to finish it – and we hope the two can meld into a better existence for all of us.
Now you likely would think that any goals for 2021 would begin in logical places, such as how we should vaccinate the public against COVID-19, how we should return children to our classrooms, how we should unroll the plans for our casino or how we should – or should not – embrace the opportunity of legalized marijuana.
All of that is important, but our first two goals aren’t any of those. And we offer for your consideration six ideas that we think should shape the way all of us live, our leaders lead, our government governs and our society evolves.
Can you help to make these happen? Absolutely.
Will you? Well, we hope so.
- Ask how you can help. Get over your anger. Set aside your differences. Quiet your voices. When confronted in opposition to your views, ask the other side how you can help make our community stronger? How can we calm your anger? How can we unite in peace? Yelling at each other and defending our fortresses of ideology are not useful. Defusing an argument and diffusing anger absolutely are.
- For the first three months, make a commitment to wear a mask without failure and to encourage – not bludgeon or berate – everyone else to do the same. Just until early April, please help each other. There is no harm, no downside, and the potential to derail the spread of the coronavirus would be far greater and more immediate than any vaccine distribution plan yet uttered.
- That said, though, commit to being vaccinated at first opportunity. Naysayers and needle wimps need to step from their small cocoons of self and do this for our families, friends and neighbors. You want normal lives? You want kids in schools? You want a thriving economy? Then do your part and take your medicine.
- Commit to a redistricting process that brings our region better representation in Washington. We don’t need congressional representation from someone who doesn’t live in our part of Virginia. We need shared experiences and perspectives. Setting aside whether Bob Good, the new man in the 5th Congressional District, should be serving at all, at least we should have someone who knows life along the southern border.
- Ensure that casino money is real and in hand before spending it. Danville officials moved quickly to ensure that the first big chunk of house money would help pay for a needed new police station, but we hope that there is no betting on the future with the next round of plans. Listen to the public, make sure the cash is flowing and plot steps that make sense for the greatest good.
- Continue to invest in the future and not the past by embracing new goals for protecting the environment – including the expansion of solar, wind and other new energy sources – so that fossil fuels become fossils of the future. Our children are counting on us to get out of the muck in which America has been stuck for the past four years of climate ignorance.
The goal, after all, is that when 2022 dawns we will have our world in a better place than we are today. The opportunities actually seem rather simple, but, as we painfully just learned, there is always an unseen curve that will send us off our course and into an dangerous abyss. Avoiding that starts with clear eyes and a shared vision.