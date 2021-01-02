OUR VIEW: Please do these few things for us all

This is the time of year for agenda-setting, when we take a look at where we have been and where a year from now we would like to have been, and we plot mileposts in the coming days to map our course of growth.

So it is almost laughable to recall the start of 2020 and then note where we were at the end, because in retrospect it’s clear we lived two distinct seasons: the first 10 weeks before a pandemic disrupted our world and the roughly 42 since.

There is was a stark demarcation in our timeline created by stopping life as we had known it and reinventing a plausibility by which we could exist from then on. And although we have an idea that we will emerge from that morass this year, the beginning of 2021 feels very little like the restart that is supposed to occur when we pin a new calendar to our wall.

Still, it is incumbent on us to establish new goals.

We do this as individuals, creating exercise plans, diet plans, savings plans, educational plans and just about any other plan that benefits from outlines and checklists.