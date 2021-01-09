OUR VIEW: Please submit your resignation, Rep. Good

We certainly don’t begrudge you for moving to safety, and we genuinely are glad you were not injured.

But there was plenty of damage to democracy caused by the onslaught of unpatriotic men and women, incited by a seditious charge from President Trump, who stormed the people’s house.

They invaded, they damaged, they confronted security personnel, and there were injuries and even deaths.

And you are just as guilty as they were.

You helped strike the matches that Trump and his allies used to ignite them to action by supporting his preposterous and unfounded claims of election fraud.

You see that, we hope. You understand how very wrong you were, right?

You know there was no point to any of it. You know President Trump wasn’t going to continue in office, and yet you couldn’t help but curry favor one more time to coattails that brought your slice of power and fame.

We expect more of our elected leaders. We expect them to stand on principle and not on politics. We want them to have the best interest of the nation in mind.