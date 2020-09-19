OUR VIEW: Some thoughts to remember when you go to vote

Early voting is underway in Virginia. Maybe you already have voted or asked for an absentee/vote-by-mail ballot. No matter your course to the polls, we hope you have it plotted and are committed to following it.
Between now and Nov. 3, you will have many opportunities to consider your options and the candidates that best represent what you want from your nation, your state and in your region.
Most of you will focus on your vote for president, where the lines of demarcation between candidates appear to be strictly and impenetrably drawn. We don’t think any of you is undecided about your candidate, only about whether you will bother to vote — which to us is no decision at all.
You also will need to choose one of our U.S. Senators and a new representative from the 5th Congressional District. So maybe you are still deciding about some of that.
To your effort, we make a humble but heartfelt suggestion: Please think carefully about the full body of the candidates’ resume and positions and make your decisions based on principle and need rather than the party designation next to the name.
To that point we suggest that:
- You look first for candidates who have your best interests in mind and not those of any party or special interest. Will this person plot a course to help improve the quality of your life in any way, large or small?
- You focus on a candidate who will protect the environment and ensure our most valuable resources remain pure and free. If we have no planet, every other debate is moot, isn’t it?
- You focus on a candidate who wishes to unite and not to divide. We have seen in these past months what happens when we ignore our neighbors’ plights.
- You disdain those candidates whose primary focus is their personal careers — and financial growth — and the power of their parties.
- You look for people whose focus is doing the right thing, not necessarily from the right side of the political spectrum.
Sometimes in selecting leaders it feels like we appear to forget that all of us are equal in this process and in this world. We breathe the same air, drink the same water, drive the same streets, send our kids to the same schools, shop in the same stores, worship in the places of our choosing — or not — and contribute to the funds required to provide those roads and schools and our security.
We too often have ignored our neighbors’ footholds along this joint life path because of the boxes we check on a census form or the economic circles in which we travel or, far too increasingly, the political party we typically tout. We sadly have separated ourselves artificially when we our best interests suggest that we shouldn’t.
Election Day is when we can find a unified voice to filter our debates. Each adult’s vote counts the same as every other one — your opinion, your ballot marks, your investment in the future wellbeing of all of us — but together they can change everything.
So when you go to vote — whether in a school gym or a government office or at your kitchen table — look around your world and appreciate that the mark you make is not just for you but for all of your neighbors, for all of mankind.
Vote deliberately and thoughtfully for all of us.
That is your moral responsibility, and it cannot be underestimated.
