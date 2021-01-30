OUR VIEW: Supervisor Ronald Scearce needs to mask his dangerous words

When last we left Pittsylvania County Supervisor Ronald Scearce in December, we thought him just to be irresponsibly dangerous to his constituents and himself. But that’s before he opened his mouth a second time and really showed us the substance of his character.

Let’s review what we know about Scearce, supervisor for the Westover District and – this is truly inconceivable – vice chair of the board.

First you may recall this comment he made at the end of the board’s meeting in December, when he said he would be ignoring the state’s caution about gathering socially during the holidays as a way to limit social spread of COVID-19:

“For my family, we’re going to add some special civil disobedience traditions to our Christmas plans this year, and I plan on having as many of my extended family and friends that I can tolerate,” Scearce said. “And it will be without a mask. I hope the governor’s listening.”

We hoped no one was listening as he encouraged people to put themselves in harm’s way and to continue to spread COVID-19 in a county that now has had more than 4,000 cases and 46 deaths, more in January than any other month.