OUR VIEW: The election is (mostly) over, so how will you help us heal?

You spoke up and decided a casino is a good idea for Danville. We won’t know how that plays out, but this could be a life-changing decision. Many of you supported Bob Good, the candidate who will represent you in Congress. At least some of you got your man.

But all of that said, we now have a new responsibility to fulfill: We have to find a way to unite and to heal.

How will you contribute to that? How will you take the landscape of the future and navigate it for the greater good of society, for the betterment of your community, for the health and wellbeing of democracy?

Because the divisiveness that has brewed for the past several years — maybe the past decade — has been fanned and fueled by vitriolic and irresponsible voices that to be quieted.

We can’t continue to spin down that drain as we have been — even in the past 72 hours — and not expect democracy and society to end up in the septic tank.

You may not agree with your neighbor on how the pandemic has been handled or how the economy should be managed — although there is a greater effect on that locally than nationally — or the size of government or taxation or how many guns you can own or, especially, the rights of women and children.