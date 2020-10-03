OUR VIEW: The president's virus infection should inspire us to do better

Obviously, had he listened to the CDC and routinely wore a mask, there is a much greater likelihood that he would not have contracted the virus and possibly spread it to others – because we don’t know who infected whom from among the dozens we now know have tested positive.

Masks are important deterrents — the data is solid — and at the very least they do no harm. To wear one is not to appear weak, as some taunt, but to appear strong, to show your commitment to the health of those around you, add to our fortress against spreading the virus and to accelerate our escape from this pandemic we abhor.

Think about this deeply, if you would, because soon thousands more of our children and educators are going to be returning to classrooms, where all manner of extremely conscientious rules and processes can be effective only if the individuals share the responsibility for their success.

Such commitments start in families and in homes, where logical thinking and good habits can be honed and polished into a safer environment for all.

Please let President Trump’s experience illuminate your thoughts on that effort, to open your mind. Sometimes we overlook the awfulness around us — hundreds of our neighbors infected, dozens of them dead — and need the beacon of a leader or a hero to flip on the light to doing right.