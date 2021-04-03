OUR VIEW: This Easter lets focus on greater good

So there is some logic to understanding why Jesus was crucified and the parallels we might draw from that.

First he was a pacifist who defended causes but didn’t attack physically or even emotionally. His teachings are based on what is best to do and what is right to do, not what you were doing wrong (the Old Testament handled that). He reinforced good behavior.

We see very little of that in today’s society. We see blame and countenance emerge before example and explanation. We see our leaders not always trying to do their best for mankind in general but for their personal sects in particular.

The evangelism that emerged after Jesus’ death was a trumpeted story by his disciples, most notably St. Peter, and one transformed persecutor, St. Paul. They were quite different men with quite different training and, likely, some philosophical differences. They certainly had different audiences, and their messages were received in different methods. But those messages were united and interwoven in one pure and simple way: They wanted a better world for everyone. They believed their messages could transform mankind.