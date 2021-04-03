OUR VIEW: This Easter lets focus on greater good

In the spirit of Easter, which is the celebration of ultimate sacrifice for a greater good, we offer a suggestion: Let’s be kind to each other and listen to each other.
We as people appear to have lost that ability, deafened by the noise of influence, silenced by a tongue-tourniquet of frustration and fomentation.
There simply is a lot of anger in the world, and in our experience anger is a byproduct not of someone else’s behavior but by our own inability to deal with our personal limitations, or lack of insight, our own frailties.
We can’t make our point adequately, so we get mad at someone else. That old metaphor, when you point your finger at someone, there always are four pointing back at you, never has seemed more apt.
We wonder, though, why everyone gets so angry.
Why do we feel the need to condemn and insult and name-call? Why is our first response typically “no” rather than “why” or “how”? Why do we define ourselves so often not by what we know and think but the labels we apply to each other?
Not all of us are Christians, but I think we all can agree that Jesus was the most influential individual in history. After all, our calendar is divided by the year of his birth. Much of our secular philosophy is based on his parables – think the Golden Rule and the Good Samaritan – whether we actually believe in God or worship in a church.
So there is some logic to understanding why Jesus was crucified and the parallels we might draw from that.
First he was a pacifist who defended causes but didn’t attack physically or even emotionally. His teachings are based on what is best to do and what is right to do, not what you were doing wrong (the Old Testament handled that). He reinforced good behavior.
We see very little of that in today’s society. We see blame and countenance emerge before example and explanation. We see our leaders not always trying to do their best for mankind in general but for their personal sects in particular.
The evangelism that emerged after Jesus’ death was a trumpeted story by his disciples, most notably St. Peter, and one transformed persecutor, St. Paul. They were quite different men with quite different training and, likely, some philosophical differences. They certainly had different audiences, and their messages were received in different methods. But those messages were united and interwoven in one pure and simple way: They wanted a better world for everyone. They believed their messages could transform mankind.
Today we have different messages from different messengers, but there is little unity in focus. We simply listen to “our person” who tells us what we want to hear, who reinforces what we want to believe rather than opening to the concept of what is best for all of us and seeking out that message of unity and clarity. For instance you may not agree with the stimulus package that President Biden presented this week. And we’re not selling it here. But if you don’t like it, you probably don’t think it’s worth its price tag. The more important thing, though, no matter cost, is to examine its contents. There likely are some elements you would find important.
We have too much of a tendency to dismiss an idea out of hand because it was suggested by a Peter rather than a Paul, which might typically inspire us to look for a negative rather than a positive.
Jesus also was crucified because the leaders who opposed him were angry. They stirred an volatile mob who yelled that his words were sufficient to merit his death, not because he ever did a single thing to hurt any of them.
How many times have you heard – and maybe you even have done said them – angry words directed at a person speaking for the greater good but from a different perspective?
Yes, we have to filter out the misstatements and lies. We have to be focused to identify the voices of those who serve not for mankind but for ego and personal adulation. There is too much of that, and those individuals dilute and misguide us from the pathway to success and, yes, greater good.
When Pontius Pilate assembled his “jury” on that fateful Friday morning 2,000-plus years ago, the consideration wasn’t to do right but rather to remove a voice that spoke something that group didn’t want to hear.
Oddly, as we know – and, again, whether you are a Christian or not, this is universally accepted – Jesus spoke only the truth. He spoke only with a philosophy of love, to make the world a better place, to offer guidance, to help. He debated some and chastised those who purported to speak for God in their attacks on him. But he sought to persuade through commitment and not persecution.
No, there is no Jesus walking our streets today (that we can identify, at least). There is no microphone in front of a dais, no camera focused, no sound system attuned to broadcast the broad message of making the world better in the name of peace and love. So it’s up to us as individuals to focus not on labels but on messages, to focus on what helps us and our future world and not to discard based on a political plank or that ever-present anger, to focus on what we should be and not what someone’s personal agenda says we should be.
We need to listen with kindness and not anger.
We need to listen, period, because “yes” can be a good answer just as often as “no.”
This Easter, let’s resurrect our respect for each other, bring to life once again focus on the greater good. Let’s rise up as one and make this a better world for all.