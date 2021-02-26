OUR VIEW: Vaccine numbers and process don't add up

First VDH has a responsibility to ensure that the data it posts on its public site is as absolutely accurate as is possible. We understand the garbage-in, garbage out nature of software and data structures, and we realize mistakes can happen.

But that Sovah Health kept their work all under the locality of its hospital in Danville when VDH purports to track all data by the resident's address is neither acceptable nor logical.

We aren’t pointing fingers at Sovah officials as having done anything wrong. Sovah by all observations has done a terrific job of administering the vaccine to as many people as possible, far beyond its network of staff and patients.

And we know that responsibility was ceded to the hospital because it has the facility and expertise to store and protect the vaccine itself. That cold-storage thing goes beyond the Frigidaire in your garage.

But we don’t like that VDH allowed Sovah to be the cold storage for its stats, and we don’t like that it took the exposition of government leaders to get that information into the public light.

You have a data error, you fix it, and then you say you made the mistake. None of that happened.