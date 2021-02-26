OUR VIEW: Vaccine numbers and process don't add up

We’ve been getting your letters, your phone calls and your emails. One of you is threatening to sue the Virginia Department of Health. Ministers are sermonizing about this.
You want your vaccine. You want to know now when you will get it. And you demand to know why you haven’t been contacted about an appointment when you see friends and neighbors moving through the process.
The Martinsville City Council asked the most viable question: Why does VDH say city residents have the worst vaccination record of any locality in Virginia?
That’s a good question, one that has perplexed us for weeks. We asked earlier and were told there was a data backlog. That can happen. But the backlog became a slog.
And suddenly this became a tale of two cities.
Danville residents, you see, were shown in the data as getting vaccinated at a very lofty rate, just as Martinsville was showing very low numbers.
Then John R. Crane of the Danville Register & Bee reported this comment from Robert Parker, a VDH spokesperson:
“These data may not exactly reflect vaccines given to local residents, as it does not account for doses administered by large local providers [like hospital systems] to residents elsewhere.”
Well, someone must be reading and listening. Because things changed since Crane’s reporting.
The VDH’s figures for Martinsville on Wednesday had showed 158 residents had been given a shot of either Pfizer or Moderna, and 21 residents had been fully vaccinated with two shots. The city’s rate per 100,000 residents was the worst in Virginia. That’s what had riled City Council the night before.
And these were the numbers on Friday morning: 1,686 residents had received at least one shot and 493 were in fact fully vaccinated.
This was an amazing overnight change, but one city’s gain is someone else’s loss.
Danville’s total on Wednesday was 9,917 vaccine doses and 2,418 people fully vaccinated. Its rate of 24,765 per 100,000 people was among the state’s loftiest.
On Friday those numbers had dropped to 5,291 with one dose and 1,981 fully vaccinated. The one-dose rate per 100,000K had fallen below Pittsylvania County’s, a complete reversal.
And if you deduct Martinsville’s gain from Danville’s loss, well there still are some 2,000 doses that have gone, well, somewhere. (And why did Henry County’s number of vaccine doses decline as well).
There are more mysteries tied up in the enigmas of those changes, and they are no good on at least two counts.
First VDH has a responsibility to ensure that the data it posts on its public site is as absolutely accurate as is possible. We understand the garbage-in, garbage out nature of software and data structures, and we realize mistakes can happen.
But that Sovah Health kept their work all under the locality of its hospital in Danville when VDH purports to track all data by the resident's address is neither acceptable nor logical.
We aren’t pointing fingers at Sovah officials as having done anything wrong. Sovah by all observations has done a terrific job of administering the vaccine to as many people as possible, far beyond its network of staff and patients.
And we know that responsibility was ceded to the hospital because it has the facility and expertise to store and protect the vaccine itself. That cold-storage thing goes beyond the Frigidaire in your garage.
But we don’t like that VDH allowed Sovah to be the cold storage for its stats, and we don’t like that it took the exposition of government leaders to get that information into the public light.
You have a data error, you fix it, and then you say you made the mistake. None of that happened.
But this is sort of emblematic of what we see as frustrating the public about the entire process: communication and understanding.
My Word writer Jim Pence, a minister, in Friday’s Martinsville Bulletin pointed out that people registering with VDH to get the vaccine were finding that the hospital was posting clinics on its website, and those who noticed were able to take advantage and get a reservation for vaccination, such as the hundreds at various events across the hospital’s markets.
And here is Pence’s point: “The health department says there will be no skipping the line to get a shot, but it seems to me that if you are on the list and then you can call these available clinics and get an appointment, you do skip the line to get your shot earlier.”
We have heard of people going to pharmacies and doing this as well, and we can’t really fault someone who is aware of an opportunity for seizing it.
But we can fault everyone for lack of transparency about the possibility.
Just like their slow-handling of the data caused confusion, officials need to be very public about how residents might get access to the vaccine and any pathway possible.
We know it’s impossible that everyone be updated frequently about where they stand. This isn’t Baskin Robbins and with your number popping up, but better communication can sweeten the process for the hungry masses.
And, hopefully, that letter writer won’t file suit.