OUR VIEW: We applaud the action taken by Danville Public Schools

This is a good time for kids not to be in schools. Maybe last month was OK. Maybe next month will be — although you can measure our skepticism pretty quickly.

We say this of course because of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the region, the state and the country, to dangerous and impossible levels that are clogging our hospitals and, we fear, increasing traffic in our mortuaries.

The big alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains simple: Avoid indoor public gatherings, keep your social distance to 6 feet, wash your hands frequently and — without any question — wear a mask when around anyone outside your home.

We always have considered the most precarious of environments under those guidelines to be schools. Separation and distancing are difficult — if not impossible — to manage, and undiagnosed illnesses can float in the air like dust mites.

There is no more obvious petri dish for community spread of the virus.

And we have seen that despite the best efforts of noble-minded educators that this has occurred. Cases are being revealed almost every day, and it’s eye-opening how many of them are occurring at schools where no students are in classrooms. Can you imagine if the students had been there, too?