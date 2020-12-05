OUR VIEW: We applaud the action taken by Danville Public Schools

This is a good time for kids not to be in schools. Maybe last month was OK. Maybe next month will be — although you can measure our skepticism pretty quickly.
We say this of course because of the rising cases of COVID-19 across the region, the state and the country, to dangerous and impossible levels that are clogging our hospitals and, we fear, increasing traffic in our mortuaries.
The big alert from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention remains simple: Avoid indoor public gatherings, keep your social distance to 6 feet, wash your hands frequently and — without any question — wear a mask when around anyone outside your home.
We always have considered the most precarious of environments under those guidelines to be schools. Separation and distancing are difficult — if not impossible — to manage, and undiagnosed illnesses can float in the air like dust mites.
There is no more obvious petri dish for community spread of the virus.
And we have seen that despite the best efforts of noble-minded educators that this has occurred. Cases are being revealed almost every day, and it’s eye-opening how many of them are occurring at schools where no students are in classrooms. Can you imagine if the students had been there, too?
Let’s look at Danville Public Schools, which have been in classes part-time and this week revealed four more cases of the virus. That’s now 28 since school started Aug. 24, with 21 of them coming since a phased return to in-person learning for some students began on Nov. 9.
You don’t have to be enrolled in advance placement calculus to decipher how the community spread of those 21 cases might have multiplied, the number of people to be quarantined or the number of people to be endangered.
So we applaud what brand new Superintendent Angela Hairston did during her first school board meeting on Thursday night:
She recommended that students return to virtual learning until at least Jan. 5, and incredibly all seven board members concurred. And there could be another extension considered at a meeting on Dec. 17.
As it now stands, students in preschool through third grade would return to face-to-face instruction Jan. 5, followed by Grades 4 and 5 on Jan. 11. The second semester begins Jan. 19, the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day, and students in Grades 6-12 would return to in-person learning Jan. 25.
We think that final date sounds about right to consider the resumption of in-person learning for anyone. And we maybe are being conservative.
Now we hand that baton to Pittsylvania County Public Schools, where at least some students have been in classes for hybrid schedules since Sept. 28 and where, as of Tuesday, there have been 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students and faculty to be identified since that date.
That math is about three new cases every five days for the 69 days since then (or a much higher ratio if you factor against actual on-campus days).
We would suggest that Pittsylvania County step back immediately from having students in classrooms and reconsider at the start of the second semester.
We know the arguments against, that distance learning continues to be deficient in many areas, mostly because of the enduring failures of our public approach to broadband expansion. What should be an automatic process of a public utility has been allowed to evolve along the lines of business, which means profits mean more than propriety.
But our networks are growing quickly, ingenuity has created new opportunities for access, and students and teachers are adapting to how best to work in the virtual world. We don’t do AP exams or cumulative testing on those topics, but they are educational curricula in themselves. These are our laboratories, and each of us must experiment and find solutions.
The solution to this issue in our schools continues to feel like a simple one: Do what’s best for the public’s safety.
We have learned painfully that some individuals don’t listen, don’t care to do the right thing for the greater public good. Wear a mask to help the world? No way!
Even if you think the long-term effects of stunting both our students’ sociological and academic progress is an immense greater good, surely you can see that hundreds of your friends and neighbors are being infected with the virus each week, and for every one of those, hundreds more are affected (either by a passed-along infection or limitations).
And then there are the dozens each month entering the hospital, many of whom don’t come out alive.
That’s a sobering statement, but this is our bottom line: We need to limit our community events and activities, and any continuing classroom learning needs to be suspended as reinforcement of that goal.
Surely we have learned THAT lesson.
