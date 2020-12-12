OUR VIEW: We have to take care of each other if we want kids in school

That was a troubling moment on Tuesday night when by a 1-vote margin the Pittsylvania County School Board voted to keep children in classrooms on their current schedules despite the quick and deadly expansion of COVID-19 in every corner of the county – and Danville and Virginia and the rest of the country as well.
We understand certainly that school leaders are trying to weigh the threat of the virus against the need to ensure academic and social development of young people. That is a great concern for us as well.
We also know that in a forum on Thursday that health district leader, Dr. Scott Spillmann has said that children should be in schools and that schools do a better job of controlling the spread of the virus through strict policies. We wonder if Dr. Spillmann really knows how well students in schools mind rules.
We also understand that young people contract the virus at a much lower diagnosed rate, with roughly 15% of all virus cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District are people 19 and younger. But we also know that most cases are people ages 20-60, and those would be teachers and administrators.
All that’s just data, though, and the true message here is what Spillmann said on Thursday:
But we agree with what he said the next day: “If we want the kids in schools, we have to all play our parts.”
We’ve already failed that class.
Many are discussing with great urgency this week the development and distributions of vaccines that will help curtail the expansion of the coronavirus and its deadly disease. We are eager to see people lined up for injections and the population increasingly becoming immune.
But we aren’t yet immune to some of the issues surrounding those vaccines: That there will be a staggered rollout because of sheer volume, that distribution and inoculation will tax public health care in a whole new way, that maybe half of us will resist the vaccine for reasons that can be reasonable but often aren’t and that the immediate effect on expansion of the virus won’t even be noticeable.
That’s because we as a nation have failed magnanimously in addressing this virus, neither having strong leadership nor a coordinated approach from the top down nor the personal commitment to each other to reduce spread of the disease.
Statistical trends show that even as the vaccine is being distributed, the virus will continue its recent and predicted deadly surge across the country, hospitalizing many, killing thousands a day — 3,000-plus a day! More than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor! — and disrupting the lives of every single one of us.
The vaccine doesn’t allow us suddenly to build a wall to keep out the spread of the virus. There is no force field. The vaccine is just one person getting a dose to protect one person. We should have thought of protections months ago and tried to build barriers then.
So now we have Gov. Ralph Northam this week appropriately tightening controls about hours when people can be out and how many people can be allowed to gather publicly. These steps weren’t draconian and in some arguments maybe didn’t go far enough. Certainly they were much more restrained than steps taken elsewhere.
Many of you already have started to whine about them, that those changes will kill businesses and jobs and the economy.
The virus is killing your loved ones and neighbors.
Businesses can rebuild, but lives can’t be restored.
We are in this predicament because we as a people have declined to model best practices to protect one another.
This is what Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said during a speech on Thursday:
“Where I think we could have done better as a nation is actually had more consistency in messaging, among all the American public, not just our political leaders, not just our governors, but all the public.”
He’s right. We’ve all failed to some extent. We see uncovered faces and sometimes crowded gatherings of people just about every day. We see examples of those who flout the guidelines and endanger each of us.
We heard it again this week from leaders at Sovah Health, where patient beds are filling up a rapid and concerning pace.
And we heard it from Dr. Spillmann, who reminded of his “3 Ws:” Wear a mask, watch your distance and wash your hands.
Because we haven’t been doing those things, we won’t soon wash our hands of this virus and its impact on our community.
Sunday through Friday, our health district this week has added 376 new cases, eight were hospitalized, and eight more have died of COVID-19.
Students staying in classrooms and coming and going on buses? Yeah, that feels like a great idea.
