OUR VIEW: We have to take care of each other if we want kids in school

We’ve already failed that class.

Many are discussing with great urgency this week the development and distributions of vaccines that will help curtail the expansion of the coronavirus and its deadly disease. We are eager to see people lined up for injections and the population increasingly becoming immune.

But we aren’t yet immune to some of the issues surrounding those vaccines: That there will be a staggered rollout because of sheer volume, that distribution and inoculation will tax public health care in a whole new way, that maybe half of us will resist the vaccine for reasons that can be reasonable but often aren’t and that the immediate effect on expansion of the virus won’t even be noticeable.

That’s because we as a nation have failed magnanimously in addressing this virus, neither having strong leadership nor a coordinated approach from the top down nor the personal commitment to each other to reduce spread of the disease.

Statistical trends show that even as the vaccine is being distributed, the virus will continue its recent and predicted deadly surge across the country, hospitalizing many, killing thousands a day — 3,000-plus a day! More than 9/11 and Pearl Harbor! — and disrupting the lives of every single one of us.