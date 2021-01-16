OUR VIEW: We need the vaccine, and we are happy for the next level

Hit us with your best shot. Fire away.

Our arms are extended. We will go wherever you require. We will adjust our schedules to accommodate everyone.

We want the be vaccinated against COVID-19, and we want that as soon as possible.

That is our mantra, that is what we are hearing from the public, and this is what we know is needed to help our community heal quickly and thoroughly from the pandemic that has gripped us now for 10 months.

But what we see happening has been, to be kind, a mess. The Virginia Department of Health’s distribution of the vaccine, guided by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has been balky, slow and uneven. Again, we are being kind here.

As of Friday, VDH reported about 13,000 people a day are being vaccinated, but so far less than a third of the 943,400 doses the state has received have been distributed. Worse, we have fully vaccinated slightly more than 30,000 people statewide.

Here is the picture we see for Danville and Pittsylvania County based on data provided by VDH: