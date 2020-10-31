OUR VIEW: You have one more chance to do your duty

Have you done your part? Have you been to the polls, mailed your ballot or made plans to go to your precinct to vote Tuesday? If you are an adult living in Virginia, that’s your job, and we hope you are up to it.

As you may have seen in the data reported so far, thousands of your friends and neighbors already have voted across our localities, with the turnout already reaching toward 40% in some registrars’ offices. That’s a remarkable number, but it isn’t good enough.

We think it should be 100%. Because there are much easier options and a much wider window of time now to allow you to participate. There really is no excuse except apathy, and we can’t tolerate apathy. You shouldn’t either.

We like the example set in Texas, where it was reported Friday more people already had voted in this election than had voted in the 2016 presidential election. Pause and consider that, and if you don’t plan to vote, hide your head in shame.

We are entrenched in our commitment to implore everyone to vote. We can’t abide the practices in which some political factions — and we won’t name parties here, but you know who does what — constantly blocks, impede and deter voter turnout. We can’t imagine why. We can’t stomach why.