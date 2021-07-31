Raise your mask or your sleeve?

It’s time to pull out that mask again. It’s time to launder it, stretch it and pull it over our ears, above our noses and below our chins. It’s time to hide our faces, but our smiles have been gone for weeks now.

There were nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day diagnosed in Virginia last week. The daily total eclipsed 1,000 as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, and there have been at least 1,000 cases a day every day since.

That’s right. Our month started with everyone joyous about pushing back the pandemic, about events being scheduled and crowds being assembled and smiles being seen again. It ended with the frown of another surge of cases.

Talk about coming in like a lamb and going out like a lion. Oh, wait, that’s March – as in March 2020. That’s about what we’ve seen in the last half of July, a March 2020 redux.

Some of this can be blamed on the virulent and deadly spread of the delta variant, which killed millions in India. We knew it was on its way, but we weren’t prepared. Pardon our stating the obvious.

Because the biggest reason we are back to needing masks is our neighbors who wouldn’t do the right thing and be vaccinated.