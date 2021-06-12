Some guidance for candidates

In some races there are new candidates, some familiar and others less-known, who have signed up to run, some for the open spots, others against incumbents. We are not here to endorse or decry anyone. We welcome each of you, but it is to you — not those already in place — to which we offer our words today.

First, we remind you that these boards are nonpartisan, which is a really important thing. We don't need the rampant and sometimes ridiculous ideology that defines so many national debates to seep down into how we govern each other, how we educate our children, how we protect our charters and, on a most elemental level, our Constitution.

We’ve seen politics pop out of its hole at times, and we are not so naïve to know that there aren’t strong political commitments in the hearts of the women and men sitting in these chairs. But we implore you to put them aside.

We don’t need conspiracy theories or social media labels to be part of our discussions about our schools and neighborhoods. We don’t need the platforms from other states seeping into our discussions. Let’s face our problems, not someone else’s perceived issue.

We wish this would be the case in Richmond, too, but we have seen too often how the pursuit of power seduces people we knew to be good and human and turns them into monsters of madness.