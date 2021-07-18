Some issues that bear our attention

3. Why aren’t people more worked up over deteriorating schools? Once again, we see people showing up en masse at local governing bodies to protest something those boards can’t do anything about. A few years ago, it was the push to get local boards of supervisors to declare themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuaries.” Did that make any difference? No. Now, we see crowds showing up at school boards to protest critical race theory (something that schools say they’re not teaching). Yet why aren’t these same crowds voicing equal displeasure with the physical state of their schools? Or school funding in general? We have some rural schools held together by duct tape. We have some schools — and not just rural schools — with ceilings falling in. Why aren’t people getting upset about that? We habitually blame the General Assembly — which under both Republicans and Democrats has shown little interest in the subject. But at some point, we have to blame voters themselves.