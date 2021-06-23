Southside's data limit vaccination rates

Some states are holding lottery drawings and giveaways – scholarships in some states, rifles and shotguns in West Virginia. In Virginia, former U.S. Attorney John Fishwick Jr. has proposed paying people – through a voucher or a tax credit. That may still be a good idea, although at this point politicians in Northern Virginia may wonder why they have to shell out to bring along some laggards in Southwest and Southside who are laggards by their own choosing. You’d think 49 virus-related deaths in Lee County, 79 deaths in Carroll County and 43 in Patrick County would be inspiration enough. If those were mass shootings, those would some of the worst in our history, but that’s not how we think of the casualty figures.

Some more context: We’re edging closer to the Olympics, where we like to chant “we’re number one!” Except we’re not. Other countries are doing a better job vaccinating its people than we are – because their people are more amenable to science. Here’s where we have to change statistics, because most of the global stats are based on total population, not percentage of adults. By that measure, 57.9% of all Virginians have had at least one dose; 53% of all Americans. In Canada, though, a country very much like our own, the figure is 67% — and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has suggested the figure needs to be 75% before he reopens the border with the U.S., a far stricter measure than the 70% of adults that Biden is pushing. In Great Britain – a country with a conservative government, if that matters to you – 65% have gotten at least one dose. In Israel, another country that’s had a conservative government, the figure is 61%.