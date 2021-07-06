Texas sets an example for us

So what kind of liberal tree-hugger is pushing this green energy agenda (although in rural Texas, it might be more of a sagebrush-hugger)? None at all, actually. The writer was John Davis, who for 16 years was a Republican state legislator in Texas. And a pretty darned conservative one, too. He got an A-rating from the National Rifle Association, once got an 84% favorable rating from Phyliss Schlafy’s Eagle Forum. He voted to return corporal punishment to schools. He voted for bills that LGBT organizations considered hostile. He voted for drug testing those receiving unemployment benefits. The point being: He sure seems a pretty hard-core conservative, right? Yet he’s also gained the nick name of “the energy rancher” for his support of renewable energy.

Davis sits on the advisory board of a group called Conservative Texans for Energy Innovation. It recently produced a report that documented just how much renewable energy facilities are pumping into rural Texas. Oldham County in the Texas Panhandle has a history as an oil and gas county. “In the best of times, oil and gas revenues make up about 20% of Oldham Counties’ operating budget, but times are not always the best and those payments are hard to count on,” the report says. In fact, over the past decade, oil and gas revenues have dropped 80%-90%. That sounds a lot like counties in Virginia’s southwest coalfields that have seen their revenues from coal severance taxes plummet along with coal production. However, now six wind farms have located in Oldham County – and they account for 50% of the county’s tax revenue. Put another way, wind farms now account for 2.5 times as much revenue as oil and gas did. “Because of the agreements that school districts are able to make with wind farms, three out of the four school districts in the county were able to hold bond elections and build new facilities, something that would have never happened without the wind industry coming to town,” the report says. “Three-quarters of the cost of the new school facilities can be attributed directly to the wind industry.” Furthermore – and this is something that really ought to get conservatives’ attention – thanks to all the wind farm tax revenue, Oldham County has been able to cut the county’s real estate tax rate. That’s right – more services and a tax cut, all at the same time, thanks to wind.